They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence
It's the family reunion we're actually excited to go to!
Comedians Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs have delighted fans by announcing they're bringing the much-loved Joe Barber back to Cape Town later this year.
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.
The all-new stage show comes to the Grand Arena at GrandWest in November, and it'll be the first time in three years that the entire Joe Barber Family will appear together.
Oscar and I have missed our Joe Barber family so much,” says David Isaacs. “The last time we performed as Joe Barber was in 2019, at three sold-out shows at GrandWest. It’s long overdue to get the Joe Barber family back in one place!”
“These characters - Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela - have become an integral part of my and David’s lives” says Oscar Petersen. “We have so much love for the fans in Cape Town. I get stopped all the time, fans asking when Joe Barber will return. Now you can tell everyone on the family Whatsapp group, we are back!”
The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town.
Tickets go on sale Monday 25 July, from only R179, at www.ticketmaster.co.za.
Check out Isaacs and Petersen in action in the hilarious clip below:
RELATED: A cut above: SA's top barbers battle it out for 'best' title
This article first appeared on KFM : They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence
