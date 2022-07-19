Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on
-Delays on maintenance work at Koeberg will impact the power grid
-Maintenance work must be completed for Koeberg's license renewal in 2024
-An analyst has warned if deadlines are not met, the electricity grid will be under the same pressure next year
As South Africans brave continuous and disruptive power cuts, questions about the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's viability to supply power to the national electricity grid.
Operations at Koeberg have been disrupted this year, due to maintenance on two units.
The units were scheduled to be offline for six months each for the refurbishment work, but the process has been hit with delays.
Will the nuclear power facility be able to return to full capacity?
Pippa Hudson spoke to energy analyst Prof Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg about the delays at Koeberg,
They are not sticking to the schedule as planned. These major changes to both units had been planned in such a way that it would be finished in mid-June, just before the high load shedding period we experienced in June and July. With that being completed, the other unit would have commenced later this month. And now, they're not finished.Professor Hartmut Winkler, energy analyst and University of Johannesburg physicist
Another setback is the maintenance work on the steam generators, needed for license renewal in 2024. If the license is not renewed, Koeberg will not be allowed to operate beyond that date.
Koeberg amounts to two stages of load shedding. Already in July, the fact that one unit was off, meant that we had stage 6. So it's concerning they didn't do the main job, to make the changes to extend the licence for another 20 years.Professor Hartmut Winkler, energy analyst and University of Johannesburg physicist
Winkler predicts the electricity grid will be under the same pressure in 2024 as it was this year, due to other aging Eskom plants.
He hopes work on Koeberg unit two will commence soon, to avoid a replay of this year's power crisis.
In the past year, Eskom has tended to err on the cautious side. So I'm hoping it will be by the end of July. Other units won't be able to come offline until this work is done. That's been postponed until next year. This is cutting it fine as it means next year, they will have to do both these operations. If they are delayed, we are close to the deadline of July 2024.Professor Hartmut Winkler, energy analyst and University of Johannesburg physicist
To add to Eskom's woes, there's also been a key resignation. Koeberg's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien has jumped ship to join a Canadian power utility, sparking concerns around the potential loss of crucial knowledge and skills in the company.
There would be enough people to fulfil this position in an acting capacity. But it's concerning that a person like that would suddenly decide to leave. It's a fairly critical period and you would not want to have major staff changes. It may be best to keep the current team to ensure competency.Professor Hartmut Winkler, energy analyst and University of Johannesburg physicist
Scroll up for the interview.
