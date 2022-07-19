[PICS] How do you like me now! Amazing transformation of pup rescued from dump
It's close to six weeks since we first bought you the story of little Amari.
The pup who was rescued from a dump in Phillipi by local good samaritan Zola Mceka.
At the time, Amari was badly undernourished and needed urgent medical treatment, which Zola, despite his own meager means, pledged to help pay for.
Well, now how's this for a before and after pic!
"Zola promised that he would contribute towards her care bill and visit her as often as he could and he has not disappointed one little bit" says the Animal Welfare Society of SA.
"He has been at her side almost every day and the result speaks for itself. She has grown stronger and so has their bond."
RELATED | Phillipi man rescues dog from dump, pledges his all to pay her vet bills
(All pictures courtesy of the Animal Welfare Society of SA)
RELATED: No fairweather friend - Phillipi man keeps promise to pup he rescued from dump
