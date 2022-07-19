Humble, kind and selfless: Tributes for Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar





Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar. Photo: Facebook

A man who lived his life in service to the community. That's how the much-loved Cape Town GP doctor Shaheed Mugjenkar has been described by those who know him.

The Retreat-based doctor died in a tragic car crash at the Killarney race track on Saturday, where he had been participating. Dr Mugjenkar's car landed on its side, after he lost control over the finish line. The matter is now under investigation.

Family, friends and community members are grappling with his sudden death, with many saying his demise will leave a huge void in the communities he tirelessly served.

Dr Mugjenkar was known for offering quality, affordable medical treatment to local residents and had a deep sense of concern for the community.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre principal, who led the funeral for the good doctor.

He assisted our organisation by allowing the students to access free medical assistance. If any teacher would go to him, he would charge them the bare minimum. He was always there to assist. Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre principal

Dr Mugjenkar was also closely involved in the organisation's spiritual activities, having hosted programmes at his own home.

He was a hero. Even a beggar we buried recently, had a script from Dr Mugjenkar. He never showed he was powerful or arrogant. Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre principal

Dr Mugjenkar was an endearing person because of his kind, humble and helpful nature.

When my mum had COVID-19, on a daily basis he would come to the house to visit, despite being busy in both his practices. When we started our old age society, Dr Mugjenkar came forward with money to assist the elderly. He was always worrying about the next person. He would go out of his way to make sure others were happy. Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre principal

Thousands of people attended his funeral on Monday, with scores of people flocking to the Habibia mosque in Rylands for the funeral prayer.

People stood in line for more than an hour to view his face. Every part of the mosque was full. This is because of the kind nature of Dr Mugjenkar. Because of his qualities, so many people cried and waited to pay their respects. Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre principal

Dr Mugjenkar were good friends and whenever we sat together, he said he was jealous of the work I was doing. But at his funeral, I told everyone that I am jealous of him and I wish that when I pass on, I have a funeral of that nature. Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre principal

His death has been a huge shock to the Cape Town racing fraternity. Dr Mugjenkar was well known in racing circles and had been a regular competitor on the scene for years.

Ziyaee said he had also received messages from several welfare and religious organisations, lauding the contribution of Dr Mugjenkar. His selflessness, generosity and service transcended all races and religions.

I personally wish that I can live to try to be more like him. To live for others and to be authentic and real. This was Dr Mugjenkar. Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre principal

