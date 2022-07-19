G'bye (and good riddance?) KFC Gatsby: Twist on local classic gets mixed reviews
Ten days ago, KFC South Africa proudly boasted that its KFC Gatsby, a recent, temporary (and controversial) addition to its menu was so popular among diners, that it had sold out.
"Cape Town, you should be proud you've loved the Gatsby so much we're temporarily out of stock..." it posted on its Instagram page.
The KFC Gatbsy formed part of KFC's limited-edition menu, inspired by local Cape Town dishes and was available only at Canal Walk between 7 and 17 July.
But despite selling out, social media was full of mixed reviews of the twist on this Cape Town classic.
Posting into The Gatsby Group - a Facebook group which claims to be "on a mission to find Cape Town's ULTIMATE Gatsby"- some members shared their less than favorable reviews of the chicken-filled sandwich.
"The KFC gatsby. A waste of R60" wrote Zaeem Rawoot.
While another said "What an Insult to our Traditional Gatsby that’s bad. Our Gatsby form part of our Culture! ❤️"
On TikTok Mr.Meyer05 made his feelings about the culinary interloper quite clear, posting a video showing him smashing his KFC Gatsby box with his hand!
@mr.meyer05 How i acrually felt about it #kfc #kfcgatsby #mrmeyer ♬ original sound - MR.MEYER
But over on Twitter, some tasters gave the Kaapstad-inspired culinary delight the thumbs up!
KFC Gatsby— Mickey Dee (@mickey_dee9) July 12, 2022
Rating: 8/10
It's not the typical gebba. KFC fries, cheese, chicken, salad and sauces. A good attempt and enjoyed it!
The All New KFC Gatsby Was More Than What I Expected, It's One Of A Kind And It Hit The Spot... #KFC pic.twitter.com/sX0qXiISyl— Amakhosi-Insider.co.za (@Amakho1234) July 10, 2022
Check out the video below as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit tries out the KFC Gatsby for 'Lester Tester'
