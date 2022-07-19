Don Mattera's work brought about a shift in thinking, says poet Diana Ferrus
Many South African's are reflecting on the work of late poet, Don Mattera. He passed away earlier this week.
He was born in 1935. Many will remember him for being a dedicated anti-apartheid and human rights activist.
I am sadden by the passing of my fellow story-teller. I don't know if I can call him my fellow story-teller, his too big. I'm very sad about his death.Diana Ferrus - poet
I always say my work should bring about a change of mind, convey information and the biggest one for me is to provide healing for myself and those reading my work. I think that is what Don's work did for us. It provided information, it brought about a shift in thinking. It also brought about compassion.Diana Ferrus - poet
Listen to the audio for more.
