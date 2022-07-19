Don Mattera's work brought about a shift in thinking, says poet Diana Ferrus

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Mental Health Awareness Month July: I suspect my child is depressed, how can I help?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tryphosa Siweya - Clinical Psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions
Today at 05:10
UPDATE: Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) on jet fuel concerns
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Terrence Delmoney - Group Executive Operations Management at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA)
Today at 05:50
UPDATE: anti-land invasion operations took place where a Khayelitsha
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:10
What Centauraus variant means for reinfection and next generation vaccines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 06:25
Western Cape students to spend 60 extra learning hours on Maths and Reading to cope with systemic learning losses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Maynier - Western Cape MEC for Education
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: !Khwa ttu San Heritage Centre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Daiber - CEO at !Khwa ttu San Culture and Education Centre
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Consumers face steep electricity hikes as Eskom asks Nersa for tariff increases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
Today at 07:20
Local Poultry farmers overwhelmed by load shedding and added cost burdens
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roedolf Steenkamp | CEO Elgin Poultry
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Taxi sector seeks help from government
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Siyabulela Fobosi - Senior Researcher, UNESCO ‘Oliver Tambo’ Chair of Human Rights, at University of Fort Hare
Makhosandile Tumana
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
New SARB rules on crypto planned
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
The History of: Langarm in Cape Town
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Joe Schaffers - Senior Education Officer at District Six Museum
Today at 11:05
Why sneaker culture is big business in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernie Wicomb - Sneaker Evangelist at Sole Knowledge South Africa
Enrico Frantz - Admin at Sneaker Heads Cape Town
Riedwaan Reynolds
Latest Local
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything' Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja. 19 July 2022 9:22 PM
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine' It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show. 19 July 2022 7:06 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
How political parties get their hands on public funds Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explore... 19 July 2022 9:02 AM
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
View all Politics
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything' Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja. 19 July 2022 9:22 PM
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine' It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show. 19 July 2022 7:06 PM
View all Business
Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways' How can South Africans eat healthy food when there is no power, asks Lester Kiewit. 19 July 2022 5:21 PM
Don Mattera's work brought about a shift in thinking, says poet Diana Ferrus Lester Kiewit chats to poet, Diana Ferrus, about Don Mattera following his passing. 19 July 2022 4:20 PM
'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment' Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconcepti... 19 July 2022 2:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
View all Africa
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
View all Opinion
Lifestyle

Don Mattera's work brought about a shift in thinking, says poet Diana Ferrus

19 July 2022 4:20 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Don Mattera
African Poetry

Lester Kiewit chats to poet, Diana Ferrus, about Don Mattera following his passing.
Picture: The Don Mattera Legacy Foundation/Facebook.

Many South African's are reflecting on the work of late poet, Don Mattera. He passed away earlier this week.

He was born in 1935. Many will remember him for being a dedicated anti-apartheid and human rights activist.

I am sadden by the passing of my fellow story-teller. I don't know if I can call him my fellow story-teller, his too big. I'm very sad about his death.

Diana Ferrus - poet

I always say my work should bring about a change of mind, convey information and the biggest one for me is to provide healing for myself and those reading my work. I think that is what Don's work did for us. It provided information, it brought about a shift in thinking. It also brought about compassion.

Diana Ferrus - poet

Listen to the audio for more.




19 July 2022 4:20 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Don Mattera
African Poetry

More from Lifestyle

Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'

19 July 2022 9:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.

Read More arrow_forward

When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?

19 July 2022 8:27 PM

Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'

19 July 2022 7:06 PM

It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'

19 July 2022 5:21 PM

How can South Africans eat healthy food when there is no power, asks Lester Kiewit.

Read More arrow_forward

'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment'

19 July 2022 2:17 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconceptions thereof.

Read More arrow_forward

Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development

18 July 2022 6:11 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's development

Read More arrow_forward

Admit it! You pick your nose when you think nobody is watching. Is it so bad?

18 July 2022 5:38 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor to help us unpick the facts.

Read More arrow_forward

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 3:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.

Read More arrow_forward

Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away

18 July 2022 3:18 PM

Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.

Read More arrow_forward

Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational

18 July 2022 10:12 AM

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane talks about winning the Miss Supranational pageant.

Read More arrow_forward

