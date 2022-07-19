Don Mattera's work brought about a shift in thinking, says poet Diana Ferrus





Picture: The Don Mattera Legacy Foundation/Facebook.

Many South African's are reflecting on the work of late poet, Don Mattera. He passed away earlier this week.

He was born in 1935. Many will remember him for being a dedicated anti-apartheid and human rights activist.

I am sadden by the passing of my fellow story-teller. I don't know if I can call him my fellow story-teller, his too big. I'm very sad about his death. Diana Ferrus - poet

I always say my work should bring about a change of mind, convey information and the biggest one for me is to provide healing for myself and those reading my work. I think that is what Don's work did for us. It provided information, it brought about a shift in thinking. It also brought about compassion. Diana Ferrus - poet

