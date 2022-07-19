How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning





One expert has warned that carbon monoxide is extremely poisonous

Consumers are cautioned not to use generators in small spaces

CO alarms can be a good tool to monitor excessive volumes of the gas

_

Copyright: noonie / 123rf

Carbon monoxide poisoning was touted as a possible cause of death in the tragedy of 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London, last month. A generator was said to be at fault.

While this is under investigation, the incident has sparked concern on the use of generators in confined and poorly ventilated spaces. Portable back-up generators are very convenient but can also be very dangerous because of the oft-forgotten fact it produces carbon monoxide gas as a by-product.

The gas is odourless and colourless, yet extremely poisonous. A high concentration of carbon monoxide can kill an exposed individual within five minutes.

But why is it so deadly to us? And how can we mitigate the risk to our family if we use home generators?

Lester Kiewit spoke to Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry at University of Hull about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide is produced as a result of the combustion of petrol, diesel, coal and oil. If you've got a barbeque or a charcoal heater and it's got flames, it won't produce much carbon monoxide. But when it's smoldering, that's probably when its producing a lot of carbon monoxide. It does this because it hasn't burnt correctly. It's also produced in petrol engines or generators, which is why you never want to be in small space around these items. It can cause all sorts of serious health issues. Mark Lorch, University of Hull Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry

Lorch has cautioned consumers from having a generator inside the home or business, and instead run power inside through cables. Keep the generator away from open windows where the fumes can enter. Ensure your generator is maintained and keep it in a well-ventilated area.

Look out for loose pipes on generators. If you're using gas heaters, check for blue flames and that they're not yellow or orange. Buy carbon monoxide monitors....these look like smoke detectors and you can put them near a generator or indoor gas appliance. These will sound alarms if the carbon monoxide gets too high. Mark Lorch, University of Hull Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, visual problems and hallucinations. These can be easily confused with viral infections, COVID-19 or fatigue.

But high levels of carbon monoxide poisoning can have a serious physical response to the body.

With low-level poisoning, you start to feel a bit dizzy, tired and you might have some brain fog. If you get extreme CO poisoning, you can lose consciousness quite quickly. If you're asleep, you might just not wake up. Because of a variety of symptoms, it's not very easy to spot, which is why you want to have those monitors. Mark Lorch, University of Hull Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry

Listen to the audio for more.