No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes

19 July 2022 3:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Petrol price
Fuel prices
Transport Department
National Taxi Alliance
Theo Malele
taxi industry
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Lwazi Khoza

Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister.

South Africa faces a countrywide shutdown if the government does not mitigate the spiralling petrol price, warns the United Taxi Association Front (Utaf).

It has given the state 21 days to meet its demands.

Utaf affiliate, the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), supports its call for a national shutdown which, according to Utaf, will affect all buses and even planes.

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Minibus taxis make about 68% of all commuter trips in South Africa.

“An industry that creates 400,000 jobs cannot be left to go under,” warns NTA spokesperson Theo Malele.

"The ministry [of transport] has not responded yet. We feel the government is not listening.”

Our intention is not to hurt South Africa or cripple the economy. We cannot fold our arms while watching our businesses go under.

Theo Malele, spokesperson - United Taxi Association Front

Malele says he realises commuters are also struggling but that fare increases of between 25% to 30% are likely.

High fuel prices are a problem around the world, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s spokesperson, Lwazi Khoza.

We are trying to explore all mitigation factors… A conversation has been scheduled with the taxi associations.

Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson - Minister of Transport

Listen to the audio for more.




