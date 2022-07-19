Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes
South Africa faces a countrywide shutdown if the government does not mitigate the spiralling petrol price, warns the United Taxi Association Front (Utaf).
It has given the state 21 days to meet its demands.
Utaf affiliate, the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), supports its call for a national shutdown which, according to Utaf, will affect all buses and even planes.
Minibus taxis make about 68% of all commuter trips in South Africa.
“An industry that creates 400,000 jobs cannot be left to go under,” warns NTA spokesperson Theo Malele.
"The ministry [of transport] has not responded yet. We feel the government is not listening.”
Our intention is not to hurt South Africa or cripple the economy. We cannot fold our arms while watching our businesses go under.Theo Malele, spokesperson - United Taxi Association Front
Malele says he realises commuters are also struggling but that fare increases of between 25% to 30% are likely.
High fuel prices are a problem around the world, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s spokesperson, Lwazi Khoza.
We are trying to explore all mitigation factors… A conversation has been scheduled with the taxi associations.Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson - Minister of Transport
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/taxi_south_africa.html?oriSearch=taxi&sti=mgxkhh8aj6iyhnvuav|&mediapopup=126122414
More from Business
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Economists predict an increase in interest rates this week
Uveka Rangappa spoke to chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt about what we can expect.Read More
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022
Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.Read More
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA
Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Office finds itself in.Read More
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril.Read More
More from Local
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Cape Town Central has an extremely high crime rate - CrimeCheck
The city’s relatively swanky CBD has a serious problem with crime.Read More
Health Minister Joe Phaahla tests positive for COVID-19
The Department of Health said the minister would continue executing his duties from home for the next seven days.Read More
EcoActive aims to keep CT children safe around pools, beaches
Belinder Minter, Project Manager at EcoActive Sport and Adventure, chats to Zain about their learn-to-swim programme.Read More
Economists predict an increase in interest rates this week
Uveka Rangappa spoke to chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt about what we can expect.Read More
Motsoeneng loses bid for leave to appeal R11.5m unlawfully obtained from SABC
The former SABC COO was ordered by the high court to pay R11.5 million, which he obtained unlawfully.Read More
Humble, kind and selfless: Tributes for Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar
Lester Kiewit speaks to Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, principal at Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre, on the demise of Cape Town doctor Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar.Read More