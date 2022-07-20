ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
(ZOOM) Finance Feature: Tips to help you save on your insurance premiums
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 05:10
(ZOOM) REACTION: Consumer inflation reached 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Frank Blackmore - Economist at KPMG
Today at 05:46
(ZOOM ) Technical issues with R350 grant payments, more headaches for recipients
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bongani Diako - Head of Communications and spokesperson at Postbank
Today at 06:10
Sri Lanka's Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe wins Presidential election
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shiran Illanperuma - journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka
Today at 06:25
Naptosa W/Cape on plans to devote more time to maths and languages
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Millar - Naptosa Western Cape CEO
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : Microinvesting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Cape's historical fishing communities caught in a net of red tape and low quotas
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kobus Poggenpoel - Fifth generation Kalk Bay fisherman
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 07:20
Western Cape Transport on taxi sector demands
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: FMF: Creating a state-owned rival to Eskom is a grave mistake
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terry Markman - Free Market Foundation board member
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 09:15
Updated charge codes for drone operators in SA. Illegal operators will face the music
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Ball - Technical Director at Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Association of South Africa (CUAASA)
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Petrol on credit???
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 10:15
Blikkies & Boots
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Music therapy. What it is and why it works
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caley Garden - Founder & registered Music Therapist at Musicworks
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash 'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup. 20 July 2022 9:58 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA? The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann. 20 July 2022 8:00 PM
View all Local
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
How political parties get their hands on public funds Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explore... 19 July 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash 'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup. 20 July 2022 9:58 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
View all Business
Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA? The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann. 20 July 2022 8:00 PM
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers. 20 July 2022 6:53 PM
World Chess Day: Changing young people's lives in Elsies River Pippa Hudson spoke to development officer at Elsies River Chess Club, Eugene Steenkamp, about the game in Cape Town and the impact... 20 July 2022 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
View all Africa
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Sport

ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'

20 July 2022 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cricket
The Money Show
ICC
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Masculinity
Women's Cricket World Cup
branding
women's sport
heroes and zeros
Think Creative Africa
Zetu Damane

Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.
Screengrab from official trailer for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 on YouTube

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks the promo campaign for the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup hosted by New Zealand earlier this year.

While the International Cricket Council event has taken place, the campaign is an important one and she loves it says Damane.

RELATED: CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England

"It features strong athleticism but doesn't raise masculinity as the pinnacle of what it means to be a great athlete."

The visuals include footage of young girls learning to play cricket on the beach and in the streets just like boys do.

This normalises the game for everybody, comments Bruce Whitfield.

The campaign managed to give women's sport the epic feel typically reserved for male sports, says Damane.

They effortlessly wove in the 'New Zealandness' of it, the cultural content. It had the dynamism, aestheticism and...

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

...most importantly, it didn't raise masculinity... wait let me rephrase that... the 'masculine construct' as the pinnacle of what it means to be a great athlete.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

I think that's exactly where it gets it so right... Women play compelling cricket and you don't need to be masculine to do that, which came through very strongly.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

At the same time the ad avoided the trap of depicting women's sport - as some do - as a glamour sport, says Damane.

It also stayed away from the defensiveness of many other sporting promos that say things like "we trained harder than the men" or "we were better than the men", she adds.

Listen to Damane's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros:




20 July 2022 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cricket
The Money Show
ICC
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Masculinity
Women's Cricket World Cup
branding
women's sport
heroes and zeros
Think Creative Africa
Zetu Damane

More from Business

Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash

20 July 2022 9:58 PM

'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'

20 July 2022 9:39 PM

Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?

20 July 2022 8:00 PM

The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?

20 July 2022 7:15 PM

The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anyway

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision

20 July 2022 6:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes

20 July 2022 5:59 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter, joins the Midday Report to chat about the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's briefing on Prasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates

20 July 2022 5:46 PM

Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa

20 July 2022 11:56 AM

The time to regulate cryptocurrencies in South Africa has come, says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June

20 July 2022 10:30 AM

This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oyi prepaid medical card could be the answer to saving for medical emergencies

20 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Maytham spoke to chief executive officer and founder at Oyi medical card, Tami Ngalo, about this medical savings card and how it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash

20 July 2022 9:58 PM

'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?

20 July 2022 8:00 PM

The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision

20 July 2022 6:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Chess Day: Changing young people's lives in Elsies River

20 July 2022 3:29 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to development officer at Elsies River Chess Club, Eugene Steenkamp, about the game in Cape Town and the impact it has on the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA

20 July 2022 3:16 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to sneaker heads about their culture in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The history of langarm: Is this dance culture still alive in Cape Town?

20 July 2022 12:43 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to senior education officer at District Six Museum, Dr Joe Schaffers, about the history of this dance style in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan author Idza Luhumyo wins Caine Prize for African Writing

20 July 2022 6:25 AM

John Maytham spoke to one of the editors of the book that features the winning story, Rachel Zadok, about Idza Luhumyo's win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'

19 July 2022 9:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?

19 July 2022 8:27 PM

Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'

19 July 2022 7:06 PM

It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?

19 July 2022 8:27 PM

Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

18 July 2022 1:00 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The search for returns: Innovation will be key

18 July 2022 9:12 AM

Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans

14 July 2022 4:51 PM

Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy

14 July 2022 12:00 PM

Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney

8 July 2022 9:54 AM

Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'

7 July 2022 2:44 PM

Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'

7 July 2022 1:44 PM

The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales

17 July 2022 9:05 AM

Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory. Etzebeth was also named ‘Man of the Match’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

15 July 2022 1:45 PM

Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT

15 July 2022 7:52 AM

Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking place at the DHL Stadium in Green Point this Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not)

14 July 2022 3:36 PM

No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

13 July 2022 3:52 PM

"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion

12 July 2022 5:01 PM

After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023

12 July 2022 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the possibility of Formula One coming to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks coach Nienaber makes 11 changes for series decider against Wales

12 July 2022 11:36 AM

Nienaber named a new-look backline featuring the versatile Damian Willemse at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi back on the wings, while the regular centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will again partner up in the midfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills

11 July 2022 1:04 PM

[WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein

9 July 2022 7:40 PM

Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa

Business

Klawer killer moves up Valkenberg evaluation waiting list

Local

Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision

Business Local Lifestyle

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

Local

EWN Highlights

Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash

20 July 2022 9:58 PM

'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'

20 July 2022 9:39 PM

‘She centred us’: ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ cast bids farewell to Lurayi

20 July 2022 8:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA