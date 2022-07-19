Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment hearing in Parliament has entered its second week.
The inquiry is listening to evidence on whether the suspended Public Protector (PP) is fit to hold office.
The first witness to be subpoenaed by the inquiry is Tebogo Kekana, a former investigator in the Office of the Public Protector.
Kekana has testified that Mkhwebane instructed Parliament to amend the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).
RELATED: I was told not to take notes of Mkhwebane, Fraser meeting inquiry hears
He's provided evidence to back up his extraordinary claims, "which paint Mkhwebane as a puppet of the State Security Agency" writes Karyn Maughan in an article on News24.
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the legal journalist.
Maughan says what was "truly staggering" on Tuesday was Mkhwebane's defence to the damaging evidence presented.
... that essentially the State Security Agency provided her with a page that had almost the exact wording except for one word... which she used to unlawfully and unconstitutionally order Parliament to amend the Constitutional mandate of the Reserve Bank.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
... her lawyer Dali Mpofu saying to Tebogo Kekana... who gave that explosive evidence yesterday, that she would say that the idea for the amendment was totally hers, but that it in fact in some part had come from former Reserve Bank director Stephen Goodson...Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
... Mkhwebane saying 'this was my idea, but I also relied on Stephen Goodson and his eminent writing -which she has praised on social media - to make that recommendation'...Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
If this is the defence, she doesn't quite know what to make of it says Maughan.
Mpofu also tried to attack Kekana as a witness today she reports, while it emerged that a lot of what he has said is backed up by evidence.
... and of course emerging that one of the SSA operatives who was in the room during that meeting... has in part confirmed that Mkhwebane told Kekana that the operative giving him these amendments was in fact an economist, when he wasn't.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
While the impeachment hearings drag on for much longer than expected, Maughan says Mpofu also revealed on Tuesday that he's written a letter to the inquiry to lodge around six grievances about the processes under way.
RELATED: Mkhwebane's lawyer wants Ramaphosa to testify in her Parly inquiry
For more detail, listen to the update below:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Business
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Economists predict an increase in interest rates this week
Uveka Rangappa spoke to chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt about what we can expect.Read More
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022
Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.Read More
Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes
Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister.Read More
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA
Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Office finds itself in.Read More
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril.Read More
More from Local
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Cape Town Central has an extremely high crime rate - CrimeCheck
The city’s relatively swanky CBD has a serious problem with crime.Read More
Health Minister Joe Phaahla tests positive for COVID-19
The Department of Health said the minister would continue executing his duties from home for the next seven days.Read More
EcoActive aims to keep CT children safe around pools, beaches
Belinder Minter, Project Manager at EcoActive Sport and Adventure, chats to Zain about their learn-to-swim programme.Read More
Economists predict an increase in interest rates this week
Uveka Rangappa spoke to chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt about what we can expect.Read More
Motsoeneng loses bid for leave to appeal R11.5m unlawfully obtained from SABC
The former SABC COO was ordered by the high court to pay R11.5 million, which he obtained unlawfully.Read More
Humble, kind and selfless: Tributes for Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar
Lester Kiewit speaks to Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, principal at Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre, on the demise of Cape Town doctor Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar.Read More
[PICS] How do you like me now! Amazing transformation of pup rescued from dump
Zola Mceka and Amari have become firm friend since he rescued the little pup from a dump site 6 weeks ago.Read More
More from Politics
How political parties get their hands on public funds
Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explores the avenues of the public funding political parties receive in South Africa.Read More
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life'
Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore about the life and political influence of party stalwart Jessie Duarte, who passed away at the weekend.Read More
Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte
Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Duarte on the African National Congress (ANC) and the country.Read More
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte
Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at the age of 68.Read More
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte
Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Mkhwebane's lawyer wants Ramaphosa to testify in her Parly inquiry
News24 parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, speaks to Refilwe about the week's parliamentary impeachment inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.Read More
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga
Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.Read More