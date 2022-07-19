When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?





Image of Mercedes-Benz gt 63s @ tadeas21/123rf.com

When last have you seen an advert from the world's automotive giants that made you go "Wow, that's creativity!" asks Nkgabiseng Motau on The Money Show.

The Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa discusses what Bruce Whitfield agrees are lacklustre campaigns from the "Big Three" - Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Not one of the TV ads triggers goosebumps for her, says Motau.

I think they've taken their leadership and their credentials in this space as an opportunity to just rest on their laurels. Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

Listening to the Audi 'Here's to the future' ad Whitfield soon stops the audio, exclaiming "What are they doing!".

The automotive industry has tended to set the tone creatively for many years notes Motau (remember BMW's 'Sheer Driving Pleasure'?), but she no longer finds their ads inspiring.

I brought up the international versions of the ad because a lot of the time in South Africa we have to just make adaptations of international work in the automotive space... Looking at this, I think these poor agencies are going to have quite a snooze... Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

Watch the BMW (Improvement Inspires Improvement) and Mercedes-Benz (EQS Commercial 'Enlightenment') campaigns below:

Listen to Motau's advertising critiques on The Money Show (car ads discussion at 5:49):