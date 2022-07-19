When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
When last have you seen an advert from the world's automotive giants that made you go "Wow, that's creativity!" asks Nkgabiseng Motau on The Money Show.
The Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa discusses what Bruce Whitfield agrees are lacklustre campaigns from the "Big Three" - Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Not one of the TV ads triggers goosebumps for her, says Motau.
I think they've taken their leadership and their credentials in this space as an opportunity to just rest on their laurels.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
Listening to the Audi 'Here's to the future' ad Whitfield soon stops the audio, exclaiming "What are they doing!".
The automotive industry has tended to set the tone creatively for many years notes Motau (remember BMW's 'Sheer Driving Pleasure'?), but she no longer finds their ads inspiring.
I brought up the international versions of the ad because a lot of the time in South Africa we have to just make adaptations of international work in the automotive space... Looking at this, I think these poor agencies are going to have quite a snooze...Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
Watch the BMW (Improvement Inspires Improvement) and Mercedes-Benz (EQS Commercial 'Enlightenment') campaigns below:
Listen to Motau's advertising critiques on The Money Show (car ads discussion at 5:49):
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tadeas21/tadeas211909/tadeas21190900041/131173069-prague-the-czech-republic-1-9-2019-luxury-mercedes-benz-gt-63s-amg-in-gray-color-parked-in-front-of-.jpg
More from Business
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Economists predict an increase in interest rates this week
Uveka Rangappa spoke to chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt about what we can expect.Read More
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022
Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.Read More
Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes
Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister.Read More
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA
Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Office finds itself in.Read More
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'
How can South Africans eat healthy food when there is no power, asks Lester Kiewit.Read More
Don Mattera's work brought about a shift in thinking, says poet Diana Ferrus
Lester Kiewit chats to poet, Diana Ferrus, about Don Mattera following his passing.Read More
'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment'
Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconceptions thereof.Read More
Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's developmentRead More
Admit it! You pick your nose when you think nobody is watching. Is it so bad?
Lester Kiewit interviews environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor to help us unpick the facts.Read More
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.Read More
Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away
Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.Read More
More from Opinion
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
The search for returns: Innovation will be key
Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.Read More
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans
Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy
Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.Read More
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?
Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money ShowRead More
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.Read More
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney
Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.Read More
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'
Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More