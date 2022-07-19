Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'
Load shedding, obviously bad for mental health, is also fuelling fast food consumption.
When the power goes off, especially in the evenings, it disrupts meal preparation, leading to soaring junk food sales.
Buying patterns are also changing as consumers try to limit food spoilage.
“Because of load shedding, people say they won’t buy monthly groceries,” says Kefiloe Mokoena of the Tiger Brands Foundation.
“They buy takeaway food, the quickest way to eat.”
Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance agrees.
“Keeping food fresh during load shedding is an issue. Also, not being able to buy monthly food...”
Is eating healthy during load shedding a problem for you? Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132681269_overweight-boy-with-burger-sleeping-on-sofa-at-home-closeup-view.html?vti=n5xkjm12n9er2j7qpp-1-31
More from Lifestyle
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Don Mattera's work brought about a shift in thinking, says poet Diana Ferrus
Lester Kiewit chats to poet, Diana Ferrus, about Don Mattera following his passing.Read More
'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment'
Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconceptions thereof.Read More
Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's developmentRead More
Admit it! You pick your nose when you think nobody is watching. Is it so bad?
Lester Kiewit interviews environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor to help us unpick the facts.Read More
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.Read More
Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away
Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.Read More