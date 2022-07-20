2020 non-financial census of municipalities: More homes using bucket toilets
The results of the 2020 non-financial census of municipalities have been released, which measures aspects of service delivery across the country.
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke about their findings.
The census looks into the service delivery of water, electricity and solid waste management, sewage and sanitation among other aspects, as well as staffing of municipality members.
#StatsSA released the Non Financial of Municipalities (NFCM) for 2020 earlier today. The NFCM collects information on service delivery data directly from municipalities. Join me on @Radio702 at 12h35 today as I share more information on this key release. #ServiceDelivery pic.twitter.com/WwYFYAQvXk— Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke (@SGMaluleke) July 19, 2022
This report will then be released at a national level, as well as a district and provincial level in order to facilitate discussions between members of the community and elected officials.
Our job is to make sure we make this [information] available, we share this information with stakeholders, as in government, society, scholars so that they can continue to engage with one another.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General
This can help show which municipalities are able to provide services and which areas are struggling.
According to Maluleke, there has been an increase in the number of households making use of a bucket toilet system, particularly in the Free State.
In terms of the delivery of free basic services, there has been a rise in electricity and a decrease in water and sanitation and solid waste management services.
In addition to this, the census revealed that in terms of the goal to have equal-gender representation, the number of women mayors is sitting at 32% and women councillors are at 41%.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 2020 non-financial census of municipalities: More homes using bucket toilets
