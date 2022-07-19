Cape Town Central has an extremely high crime rate - CrimeCheck





Cape Town prides itself on having the only major CBD in South Africa that is not in decay.

Despite the achievement, Cape Town Central has the highest crime rate in the country, according to News24's nifty CrimeCheck app.

Cape Town Central has a population of 45,093 and experienced 7,493 reported crimes in 2021.

The city centre, it must be said, has a far larger transient population, which could explain the unexpectedly extreme crime rate per capita.

CrimeCheck uses official crime statistics from 1,158 police precincts across South Africa.

