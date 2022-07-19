EcoActive aims to keep CT children safe around pools, beaches
- EcoActive is an NPO in Muizenberg
- They focus on drowning-prevention programmes and water safety tips
EcoActive is an NPO with a learn-to-swim programme, catering to four primary schools in the South Peninsula area.
Kids walk to the beach. They don't know the safety rules and I thought let's see what we can do about it.Belinder Minter - Project Manager at EcoActive Sport and Adventure
EcoActive partakes in drowning prevention, school dropout prevention and life skills outreach to at-risk youth. They are trying to keep children be safe around water.
Last term we had 248 kids in the water. Each school has a day. We have them in the water, teaching them basic water skills.Belinder Minter - Project Manager at EcoActive Sport and Adventure
Together with the schools, we take these kids and teach them water safety skills and drowning prevention at Retreat pools.Belinder Minter - Project Manager at EcoActive Sport and Adventure
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_172257156_underwater-empty-swimming-pool-background.html?vti=nxfxgflz6utaw61nsx-1-16
