EcoActive aims to keep CT children safe around pools, beaches

Today at 04:50 Mental Health Awareness Month July: I suspect my child is depressed, how can I help? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Tryphosa Siweya - Clinical Psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions

Today at 05:10 UPDATE: Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) on jet fuel concerns Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Terrence Delmoney - Group Executive Operations Management at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA)

Today at 05:50 UPDATE: anti-land invasion operations took place where a Khayelitsha Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 06:10 What Centauraus variant means for reinfection and next generation vaccines Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 06:25 Western Cape students to spend 60 extra learning hours on Maths and Reading to cope with systemic learning losses Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

David Maynier - Western Cape MEC for Education

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: !Khwa ttu San Heritage Centre Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Michael Daiber - CEO at !Khwa ttu San Culture and Education Centre

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Consumers face steep electricity hikes as Eskom asks Nersa for tariff increases Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA

Today at 07:20 Local Poultry farmers overwhelmed by load shedding and added cost burdens Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Roedolf Steenkamp | CEO Elgin Poultry

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel : Taxi sector seeks help from government Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Siyabulela Fobosi - Senior Researcher, UNESCO ‘Oliver Tambo’ Chair of Human Rights, at University of Fort Hare

Makhosandile Tumana

Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 New SARB rules on crypto planned The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 10:05 The History of: Langarm in Cape Town The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Dr Joe Schaffers - Senior Education Officer at District Six Museum

