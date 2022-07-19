



CAPE TOWN - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal a High Court’s ruling against him has been dismissed.

He was ordered by the High Court to pay R11.5 million, which he obtained unlawfully.

This comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the national broadcaster approached the courts to recover money that Motsoeneng had benefitted from during his time at the SABC.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the ruling of the high court to dismiss former SABC chief operating officer, Mr. Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal the court’s decision to pay back money that he gained unlawfully. pic.twitter.com/15JVQ9jHjt — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) July 19, 2022

Motsoeneng must still pay back the money.

That is the judgment from the High Court after Motsoeneng had initially been ordered last year December to return the money that the SABC’s board had approved, which have since been declared as unlawful and invalid payments.

A judgment was made that Motsoeneng had to pay the money within seven days with interest at the rate of 15.5%.

The former SABC boss’s career at the corporation was marred by controversy that culminated in his sacking in 2017.

The SIU has welcomed the court ruling.

This article first appeared on EWN : Motsoeneng loses bid for leave to appeal R11.5m unlawfully obtained from SABC