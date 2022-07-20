Kenyan author Idza Luhumyo wins Caine Prize for African Writing
Kenyan writer Idza Luhumyo has been announced as the winner of the annual Caine Prize for African Writing for her story Five Years Next Sunday.
The story first appeared in a book called Disruption, which was the theme for Short Story Day Africa.
John Maytham spoke to one of the editors of the book and the convener, editor, and fundraiser for Short Story Day Africa, Rachel Zadok, about seeing this story recognised in this way.
The Caine Prize for African Writing is one of the most prestigious short story writing competitions in the world and the winner is awarded £10,000.
Luhumyo was the third writer who has worked with Short Story Day Africa to win this incredible award.
It’s great, especially for Idza, she’s worked so hard, and we’ve been working with her for a good two years now, publishing her work and working with her in workshops. It’s really wonderful to see this happen.Rachel Zadok, convener, editor, and fundraiser for Short Story Day Africa
This award allows writers to get international recognition and is often a catapult for greater things for the writer in the future.
Listen to the audio for more.
