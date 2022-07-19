Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination
- Jacob Swann has been nominated for a South African Music Award
- He began his musical journey just over seven years ago.
Jacob Swann is an independent Cape Town-based artist who has been nominated for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year at the SAMAs taking place next week.
I always classify my music as African Americana. It takes inspiration from America.Jacob Swann - Singer and Songwriter
Jacob began making music professionally seven years ago at small restaurants in Cape Town.
In 2020, when most restaurants closed, I realised that playing some of my favourite songs and covers in restaurants wasn't enough.Jacob Swann - Singer and Songwriter
We are really hoping that people love our music like we do.Jacob Swann - Singer and Songwriter
He has show taking place this coming weekend at the Alma Cafe. Tickets are available for purchase at bookings@almacafe.co.za at R150pp.
Listen to the audio for more.
