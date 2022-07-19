Health Minister Joe Phaahla tests positive for COVID-19
The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that Minister Joe Phaahla has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the department, the minister took a test following mild symptoms.
The department's spokesperson Foster Mohale said the minister would continue executing his duties from home for the next seven days.
Minister of Health Joe Phaahla has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing minor symptoms. Minister Phaahla took tests earlier today and the results came back positive and he immediately self-isolated.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Department of Health
He will continue to perform his official duties from home for a period of seven days and all his planned contact meetings have been rescheduled and some will be done virtually. This is a reminder that the pandemic still remains among us and still infectious.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Department of Health
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned countries across the world of a new and highly mutated COVID-19 sub-variant called Centaurus. But it has not reached South African shores as yet.
This article first appeared on 702 : Health Minister Joe Phaahla tests positive for COVID-19
