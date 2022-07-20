Oyi prepaid medical card could be the answer to saving for medical emergencies





Ensuring that you have enough money set aside for unexpected medical costs can be a challenge, but the Oyi pre-paid medical card can help users put money aside strictly for medical use.

John Maytham spoke to chief executive officer and founder at Oyi, Tami Ngalo, about this medical savings card and how it works.

It essentially works like a savings card, where cardholders can put any amount of money into it to be used for medical treatment.

The card only works at medical facilities but can be used for any medical services and is not limited to paying for the cardholder or nominated members' treatment.

One would simply need to top up a certain amount of money based on one's affordability and medical needs and the money would then accumulate over time. One then simply takes the card to your healthcare provider of choice, tap or insert the card and away you go. Tami Ngalo, CEO and founder at Oyi medical card

Oyi currently has over 70,000 users across the country, primarily in low-income areas. The card has a once off R75 delivery fee and a standard R3.50 transaction fee.

