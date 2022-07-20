Vaccination remains key amid emergence of COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2.75





A new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.75 first detected in India last month is spreading fast.

It has since been detected in over 10 others countries including the United Kingdom, the United States (US), Australia, Germany and Canada.

According to freelance health journalist Aisha Abdool Karim, South Africa is yet to be affected by BA.2.75.

Despite a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Omicron continues to mutate.

Karim said South Africans should not drop recommending that people take their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to prevent severe health risks that the virus might still impose.

Your one form of protection that you have does tend to wane over time. It doesn't disappear completely, but it does wane [which] makes you more likely to get infected. So, that's what boosters are protecting you from. Aisha Abdool Karim, freelance health journalist

This is especially recommended if you are a vulnerable person, even if current vaccinations and boosters are not formulated to fight off new variants and subvariants.

Developers are working on newer vaccines and developing vaccines that are tailored to specific variants... It's important to acknowledge that developing vaccines and developing even these newer vaccines is going to take some time... We can't be sitting around and waiting for those vaccines to be ready and leaving people vulnerable to infection in the meantime. Aisha Abdool Karim, freelance health journalist

