DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

Today at 15:20
The creation of a National Orchestra
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ismail Mohamed: From the Market Theatre
Today at 15:40
Carol Paton | Who is to blame for load shedding: what Mantashe, Gordhan and others didn't do it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Today at 15:50
The MJC’s fatwa against homosexuality does more harm than good
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 16:05
The High Court ruling that The City of Cape Town wrongly applied the remedy of “counter spoliation”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 16:20
Sasol, CEF to open “gas bridge” to Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:33
A police crackdown of illegal drone operators is imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Reitz
Today at 16:55
A Pretoria community finds a way to clean up the environment and feed people at the same time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mashudu Makhado
Today at 17:05
Gordhan sends SOS to trade union Solidarity, accepts offer to help Eskom with critical skills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Hermann, Deputy General Secretary of Trade Union Solidarity
Today at 17:20
The Eskom solar tarrif
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 17:45
Celebrating International Hot Dog Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chef Marlon De Freitas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Top Western Cape contributors to culture - who gets your nod? Cultural excellence in the Western Cape will be celebrated at the 20th edition of the awards, winners to be announced in October. 20 July 2022 3:22 PM
Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstituti... 20 July 2022 2:42 PM
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Khol... 20 July 2022 2:28 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
How political parties get their hands on public funds Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explore... 19 July 2022 9:02 AM
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
View all Politics
Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa The time to regulate cryptocurrencies in South Africa has come, says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys. 20 July 2022 11:56 AM
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet. 20 July 2022 10:30 AM
Oyi prepaid medical card could be the answer to saving for medical emergencies John Maytham spoke to chief executive officer and founder at Oyi medical card, Tami Ngalo, about this medical savings card and how... 20 July 2022 6:20 AM
View all Business
World Chess day: Changing young people's lives in Elsies River Pippa Hudson spoke to development officer at Elsies River Chess Club, Eugene Steenkamp, about the game in Cape Town and the impact... 20 July 2022 3:29 PM
These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA Lester Kiewit speaks to sneaker heads about their culture in South Africa. 20 July 2022 3:16 PM
The history of langarm: Is this dance culture still alive in Cape Town? Lester Kiewit spoke to senior education officer at District Six Museum, Dr Joe Schaffers, about the history of this dance style in... 20 July 2022 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
View all Africa
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
View all Opinion
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

20 July 2022 10:00 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
DA
tarrif increase

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has bemoaned power utility Eskom's tariff increase proposal of 32.7% to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Eskom has also proposed a R938 tariff charge for solar users.

The party said the increase would be unmanageable for South African households and businesses in the face of continued power outages.

DA Member of Parliament Kevin Mileham noted that Eskom battled billions of rands in debt while it struggled to recover further billions that municipalities owed the hamstrung power utility.

He added that the proposed price hike was Eskom's way of lessening its financial burden, adding that consumers were not at fault but the municipalities that continued to cripple the power utility with unpaid electricity bills

Mileham said the DA would challenge the government's plans in the Gauteng High Court.

He added that this has laid bare the chaos that was currently prevailing in President Ramaphosa’s government on the energy front.

It is a huge disincentive to our renewable plans as a country and to Eskom's ability to keep the lights on if we're not encouraging people to take some of the burden off Eskom by putting solar on their roof. We should be incentivising homeowners and businesses to put solar on their roof.

Kevin Mileham, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

Mileham urges the public should raise their concerns through public participation hearings about this increase to prevent Nersa from granting Eskom's proposal.

The tariff application has to be published by Nersa by 1 August at which point it will be open for public comment and Nersa typically has public participation hearings at which they invite people to make submissions. I would encourage civil society, NGOs, and individuals to make those submissions to Nersa, particularly from a cost of living perspective.

Kevin Mileham, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below.




More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on

19 July 2022 10:01 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg, about concerns swirling around the Koeberg nuclear plant, amid resignations and delays in getting it back up and running at full capacity.

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

18 July 2022 1:00 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.

SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa

14 July 2022 10:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.

Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on

8 July 2022 6:21 PM

Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.

'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2

7 July 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

7 July 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.

Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?

7 July 2022 6:34 AM

John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.

How to keep the lights on amid load shedding

6 July 2022 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.

Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?

5 July 2022 1:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.

'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'

14 June 2022 10:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

Local

Sasol refinery shutdown: ACSA says fuel supply not severly affected

Local

Oyi prepaid medical card could be the answer to saving for medical emergencies

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Six-time PM Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka president

20 July 2022 10:11 AM

'Dangerous and disturbed' Jesse Hess murderer gets double life sentence

20 July 2022 9:59 AM

Mystery surrounds 'bodies in blankets' found under bridge in Parow

20 July 2022 9:51 AM

