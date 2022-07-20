"Dangerous and disturbed" Jesse Hess killer jailed for life
A "deeply disturbed individual and extremely dangerous."
That's how Judge Judith Cloete described the man who killed theology student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan as she sentenced the convicted murderer to life behind bars on Tuesday.
The pair were strangled to death at their Parow home in 2019. Hess was also sexually assaulted.
Yesterday the victim's second cousin, David van Boven was handed two life sentences for the murders following his conviction in May.
He also received 40 years for the two counts of robbery, eight years for sexual assault and three years for fraud. The sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence.
Van Boven's accomplice, Tasliem Ambrose was aquitted of murder, but sentenced to twelve years imprisonment for two counts of robbery.
RELATED:Emotional aunt of slain UWC student Jesse Hess calls for help to solve murder
During the trial, the accused turned on each other, revealing the gruesome details of what had happened on the day of the crime.
SAPS Management in the Western Cape says it "welcomes the hefty sentence handed down" to the pair.
RELATED: David van Boven found guilty of murdering Jesse Hess and Chris Lategan
Source : facebook.com
More from Local
Top Western Cape contributors to culture - who gets your nod?
Cultural excellence in the Western Cape will be celebrated at the 20th edition of the awards, winners to be announced in October.Read More
Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstitutional.Read More
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's subpoena to president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.Read More
Klawer killer moves up Valkenberg evaluation waiting list
The NPA has confirmed that murder-accused Daniel Smit is number 87 on the waiting list for psychiatric evaluation.Read More
'Security a must at large events' - JP Smith on pickpocketing at CT Stadium
Lester Kiewit spoke to Alderman JP Smith about the arrest of two pickpockets at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.Read More
Enyobeni tavern deaths: Could the detection of methanol be the cause?
Lester Kiewit interviews forensic scientist, Dr David Klatzow, on how fatal the substance is.Read More
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June
This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.Read More
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Mystery surrounds 'bodies in blankets' found under bridge in Parow
Police are appealing for the public's help to identify two victims found under a bridge in Parow on Monday.Read More