"Dangerous and disturbed" Jesse Hess killer jailed for life

A "deeply disturbed individual and extremely dangerous."

That's how Judge Judith Cloete described the man who killed theology student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan as she sentenced the convicted murderer to life behind bars on Tuesday.

The pair were strangled to death at their Parow home in 2019. Hess was also sexually assaulted.

Yesterday the victim's second cousin, David van Boven was handed two life sentences for the murders following his conviction in May.

He also received 40 years for the two counts of robbery, eight years for sexual assault and three years for fraud. The sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence.

Van Boven's accomplice, Tasliem Ambrose was aquitted of murder, but sentenced to twelve years imprisonment for two counts of robbery.

During the trial, the accused turned on each other, revealing the gruesome details of what had happened on the day of the crime.

SAPS Management in the Western Cape says it "welcomes the hefty sentence handed down" to the pair.

