Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court





Bulelani Qholani (the man removed from his home naked) says he is still in pain after City of Cape Town law enforcement officers manhandled him. He said he was treated as if he had no human rights. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN

Images of Bulelani Qolani being forcibly removed from his shack while naked went viral during the national lockdown.

The City of Cape Town's Anti-Land Invasion Unit officers, who were subsequently suspended, removed the 28-year-old from his home in eThembini informal settlement in July 2020. They then demolished his shack.

The High Court in the Western Cape has now ruled that the eviction and demolition of Mr Qolani's home, and others in areas such as Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Hangberg were unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) represented the SAHRC, Housing Assembly and Bulelani Qolani in the matter.

The City had argued, in its defense, that its actions were justified as it was acting under the authority of a court order.

It also attempted to rely on the defence of counter-spoliation, which allows a person or entity to forcibly retake possession of property unlawfully taken from them.

Both defences were rejected by the court.

"The court reaffirmed that when an interpretation of a common law rule, such as spoliation, undermined constitutional values such as the right to housing, the rule should be interpreted narrowly to attain compliance with our Constitution.

The court found that whilst counter spoliation, if properly applied is not an invalid defence or unconstitutional, it unanimously held that the application of counter-spoliation, “incorrectly interpreted and applied by the city, is inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid” insofar as it permits the eviction of persons and the demolition of their homes.

The court therefore rightly dismissed the city’s broad application of counter-spoliation insofar as it relates to land occupations and has, in essence, provided clarity on when and at what stage an unlawful occupier is in peaceful and undisturbed possession of property, rendering the defence of counter spoliation inoperable" said the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) in a statement.

On Wednesday, Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town spoke to CapeTalk's Africa Melane about the case and ruling.

Mr Qolani wasn't bathing when he was dragged from his structure - he walked naked out of his structure minutes before that incident, waving his ID book and exposing himself. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He then went back into the structure, law enforcement then discussed the matter inside with him, walked out and then he undressed himself - it was very much a staged event. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Where we disagree with the court is that they are interpreting an extremely narrow window of action for the land owner [in respect of counter spoilation] Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The LRC said while it welcomes the judgment, it believes it does not go far enough:

"Whilst we believe that the judgment does not go far enough, it is, on the whole, a positive development in the right to access to housing in South Africa as the high court found that a person entering land with the intention of erecting a structure and begins construction is in peaceful and undisturbed possession and counter spoliation in those circumstances is not available to both the state and private landowners."

