Enyobeni tavern deaths: Could the detection of methanol be the cause?
Methanol - a widely used solvent found in anti-freeze and windscreen wiper solutions - was detected in the bodies of 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni tavern last month.
The Eastern Cape health department released preliminary toxicology results confirming the detection of the lethal solvent on Tuesday.
According to officials, it was still unclear how the deceased came into contact with the substance.
Lester Kiewit interviewed forensic scientist, Dr David Klatzow, to understand how fatal methanol is.
He said there was a distinction between methanol as a kind of alcohol, and as an industrial solvent, adding that the former was safer for human consumption.
However, when ingested in high quantities methanol could be deadly, he explained.
If you are making a home brew in a shebeen or concocting some punch of some description and you add this to it, you produce a very rapidly acting toxic brew.Dr David Klatzow, forensic scientist
Listen to full audio above for more.
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
