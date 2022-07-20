'Security a must at large events' - JP Smith on pickpocketing at CT Stadium





While Cape Town Stadium was a buzz this Saturday after almost 53,000 rugby fans watched the Springboks beat Wales, some spectators were the unfortunate targets of opportunistic criminals.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Alderman JP Smith about the arrest of two pickpockets at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Two male suspects were arrested for theft and possession of stolen property this weekend, which included six cellphones and R3,500 cash.

These two gentlemen were observed darting in and out in between the members of the public, behaving suspiciously. They were taken aside to a separate room and questioned, and in that process were found to be in possession of six cell phones…They also had R3,500 cash. JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town.

Smith described how the criminals were identified and explained that they typically preyed on people who were distracted or celebrating at large social gatherings.

The City of Cape Town insists on security operations at mass events along with national and city event by-laws to counter these incidents, he added.

