These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA
Fashion forms a big part of our identity. Whether we're conscious of it or not, what we present to the world through what we wear can highlight who we are or who we want to be
With the rising popularity of post-90s, early-2000s streetwear and athleisure, it comes as no surprise that sneaker culture has never been more visible, especially with they hyper-exposure that came with social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
To sneakerheads, sneakers are more than just finding the perfect pair of shoes, it's also about the perfect pair that's about to drop with many waiting in long virtual and physical queues in anticipation for Nike or Adidas' latest limited collab.
For someone like [Bernie] who fell in love with sneakers arguably during their pre-social media peak in the 90s, sneakers hold a history where appreciation goes further than mere design.
Behind every limited edition lies a story and a history - it represents a culture all on its own where like-minded enthusiast can buy into and relate to, despite arguments of it simply buying into late-stage capitalism.
Even beyond the aesthetic culture, sneaker culture has a business of its own where retail sale extends to "second-hand" trade with a mark up of up to 300%, much like buyer's trade of collectors' Barbie dolls.
All, however, is not fun and games as buying into sneaker culture comes with it's own set of responsibilities.
Aside from just the general high costs of some of the world's most coveted pairs, collecting sneakers can provide some complications for those with an extensive collection.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
World Chess day: Changing young people's lives in Elsies River
Pippa Hudson spoke to development officer at Elsies River Chess Club, Eugene Steenkamp, about the game in Cape Town and the impact it has on the community.Read More
The history of langarm: Is this dance culture still alive in Cape Town?
Lester Kiewit spoke to senior education officer at District Six Museum, Dr Joe Schaffers, about the history of this dance style in Cape Town.Read More
Kenyan author Idza Luhumyo wins Caine Prize for African Writing
John Maytham spoke to one of the editors of the book that features the winning story, Rachel Zadok, about Idza Luhumyo's win.Read More
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'
How can South Africans eat healthy food when there is no power, asks Lester Kiewit.Read More
Don Mattera's work brought about a shift in thinking, says poet Diana Ferrus
Lester Kiewit chats to poet, Diana Ferrus, about Don Mattera following his passing.Read More
'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment'
Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconceptions thereof.Read More