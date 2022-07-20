Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
SA's renewable energy programme in trouble, many projects no longer financially viable
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Today at 15:50
The MJC’s fatwa against homosexuality does more harm than good
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 16:05
The High Court ruling that The City of Cape Town wrongly applied the remedy of “counter spoliation”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 16:20
Sasol, CEF to open “gas bridge” to Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:33
A police crackdown of illegal drone operators is imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Reitz
Today at 16:55
A Pretoria community finds a way to clean up the environment and feed people at the same time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mashudu Makhado
Today at 17:05
Gordhan sends SOS to trade union Solidarity, accepts offer to help Eskom with critical skills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Hermann, Deputy General Secretary of Trade Union Solidarity
Today at 17:20
The Eskom solar tarrif
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 17:45
Celebrating International Hot Dog Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chef Marlon De Freitas
Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa

20 July 2022 11:56 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
bitcoin
cryptocurrencies
cryptocurrency
Ethereum
Lester Kiewit
crypto
The Morning Review
Hanekom Attorneys
cryptocurrency regulation
Michail le Roux

The time to regulate cryptocurrencies in South Africa has come, says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is looking toward regulating cryptocurrencies.

It will test several regulations related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The Sarb started researching the feasibility of cryptocurrency technology back in 2017.

It expects to have regulations in place 12 to 24 months from now.

Image: © promesaartstudio/123rf.com

“We’re speaking about an asset that has multiple applications; the future of the internet,” says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys.

Le Roux welcomes regulation to deal with some of the unsavoury aspects of crypto.

He says regulations will focus on crypto as financial assets rather than alternative currencies.

Crypto assets are financial assets… They will not be a currency like the South African rand… If we want to regulate crypto assets, we need to deal with… money laundering…

Michail le Roux, Hanekom Attorneys

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority… would have to include crypto assets as a financial product…

Michail le Roux, Hanekom Attorneys

Lester Kiewit interviewed Le Roux about the upcoming new Sarb rules on crypto - scroll up to listen.




