Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is looking toward regulating cryptocurrencies.
It will test several regulations related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
The Sarb started researching the feasibility of cryptocurrency technology back in 2017.
It expects to have regulations in place 12 to 24 months from now.
“We’re speaking about an asset that has multiple applications; the future of the internet,” says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys.
Le Roux welcomes regulation to deal with some of the unsavoury aspects of crypto.
He says regulations will focus on crypto as financial assets rather than alternative currencies.
Crypto assets are financial assets… They will not be a currency like the South African rand… If we want to regulate crypto assets, we need to deal with… money laundering…Michail le Roux, Hanekom Attorneys
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority… would have to include crypto assets as a financial product…Michail le Roux, Hanekom Attorneys
Lester Kiewit interviewed Le Roux about the upcoming new Sarb rules on crypto - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_169926001_physical-version-of-bitcoin-gold-bar-and-south-africa-flag-.html?vti=mwy110mnkai8872m6r-1-3
More from Business
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June
This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.Read More
Oyi prepaid medical card could be the answer to saving for medical emergencies
John Maytham spoke to chief executive officer and founder at Oyi medical card, Tami Ngalo, about this medical savings card and how it works.Read More
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Economists predict an increase in interest rates this week
Uveka Rangappa spoke to chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt about what we can expect.Read More
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022
Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.Read More
Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes
Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister.Read More