Top Western Cape contributors to culture - who gets your nod?





There are just over three weeks left to submit your nominations for the Western Cape Cultural Affairs Awards.

The awards, which are now in their 20th year, seek to celebrate "cultural, linguistic and heritage excellence in the province".

The categories stretch across various fields in the fields of arts, culture, heritage, language, archives, libraries and museums and include work done by organisations and individuals.

"Since 1999 the prestigious awards have acknowledged many individuals and organisations that have made a significant impact in the Western Cape" said the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport in a statement.

Previous winners have included, whistleblower and co-founder of literary NGO Read to Rise Athol Williams (Contribution to the Literary Arts (including poetry, prose and play-writing) and 1001 South African Stories (Most Innovative Heritage Conservation Project).

This year, the awards will cover the period stretching from 2019 until 2022 to allow nominations for those who continued to contribute in their sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais said: “It is wonderful that we can host this event again this year. Our practitioners in the arts and culture sector have worked so hard and under difficult circumstances over the past two years and it is important that we acknowledge and celebrate their contribution within their various fields.”

The winners of the awards will be announced at an awards evening in October.

Nominations close on 12 August 2022 and nomination forms are available at https://forms.gle/CfJBpqd8Yz2LxRJe7

