Top Western Cape contributors to culture - who gets your nod?
There are just over three weeks left to submit your nominations for the Western Cape Cultural Affairs Awards.
The awards, which are now in their 20th year, seek to celebrate "cultural, linguistic and heritage excellence in the province".
The categories stretch across various fields in the fields of arts, culture, heritage, language, archives, libraries and museums and include work done by organisations and individuals.
"Since 1999 the prestigious awards have acknowledged many individuals and organisations that have made a significant impact in the Western Cape" said the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport in a statement.
Previous winners have included, whistleblower and co-founder of literary NGO Read to Rise Athol Williams (Contribution to the Literary Arts (including poetry, prose and play-writing) and 1001 South African Stories (Most Innovative Heritage Conservation Project).
This year, the awards will cover the period stretching from 2019 until 2022 to allow nominations for those who continued to contribute in their sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Western Cape Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais said: “It is wonderful that we can host this event again this year. Our practitioners in the arts and culture sector have worked so hard and under difficult circumstances over the past two years and it is important that we acknowledge and celebrate their contribution within their various fields.”
The winners of the awards will be announced at an awards evening in October.
Nominations close on 12 August 2022 and nomination forms are available at https://forms.gle/CfJBpqd8Yz2LxRJe7
RELATED: They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence
More from Local
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter, joins the Midday Report to chat about the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's briefing on Prasa.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
Sign language a step closer to becoming our 12th official language
Bruno Druchen, National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa, chats about the possibility of sign language becoming the country's 12th language.Read More
Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstitutional.Read More
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's subpoena to president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.Read More