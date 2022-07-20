The history of langarm: Is this dance culture still alive in Cape Town?





Langarm is a key part of Cape Town’s history, with many probably remembering swinging around the dance floor, or even their parents dressing up for a night out dancing.

Lester Kiewit spoke to senior education officer at District Six Museum, Dr Joe Schaffers, about the history of this dance style in Cape Town.

Langarm has existed in Cape Town since colonial times. The name is a colloquial Afrikaans term to describe the look of the dance, and it is characterised as a quick-step style of ballroom dancing.

It’s just ballroom dancing and because of the extended arm that you’re dancing with… that is where our term langarm came in. Dr Joe Schaffers, senior education officer at District Six Museum

Langarm was not just about the dancing or the music but was an inherently social and cultural event, that saw people coming together with food, live bands and a genuine desire to connect with the other people in the room.

While langarm was at one stage a key part of nightlife in Cape Town, the culture has died down as nightclubs became more popular and convenient, but there are still langarm events that people can attend to enjoy this key part of local history and culture.

