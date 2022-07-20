Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula along with Prasa's board held a briefing on what efforts to stabilise the troubled entity.
The Zondo Commission previously recommended that a special inquiry into the rail agency has to be set up.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says corruption, mismanagement and a general rot at Prasa run deep.Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter
The minister was also quoted saying: "At the present moment, no one is buying tickets, trains are not running. If they run, they don't run on time..."
The SIU and or other law enforcement agencies might as well camp at Prasa because the entity is a multi-billion rand public entity and it is very attractive for people who loot funds.Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter
The board that is currently running Prasa took over in 2019 after an interim board was dismissed.Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter
Prasa has so far completed 19 consequence management processes, while only 1 person has been dismissed and others received warnings.
However, over 30 Prasa officials have been suspended amid the R3.5 billion Swifambo tender investigations.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.Read More
Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?
The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anywayRead More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa
The time to regulate cryptocurrencies in South Africa has come, says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys.Read More
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June
This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.Read More
More from Local
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
Sign language a step closer to becoming our 12th official language
Bruno Druchen, National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa, chats about the possibility of sign language becoming the country's 12th language.Read More
Top Western Cape contributors to culture - who gets your nod?
Cultural excellence in the Western Cape will be celebrated at the 20th edition of the awards, winners to be announced in October.Read More
Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstitutional.Read More
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's subpoena to president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.Read More