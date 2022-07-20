Klawer killer moves up Valkenberg evaluation waiting list
A month after confirming that he was on a long waiting list for evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed that Jerobejin van Wyk murder-accused Daniel Smit is now number 87 on the list.
Smit is charged with murdering the 13-year-old boy in the West Coast town of Klawer in February. He's also charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.
The 56-year-old apparently confessed to the murder after police found parts of the teenager's body in a drain on his property.
Van Wyk and a friend were believed to be picking fruit when Smit saw them, gave chase and purportedly ran the boy over with a car.
RELATED: 'The boys were picking mangos when Smit gave chase and ran Jerobijin over'
A psychologist's report, submitted to the court, had recommended the self-proclaimed Satanist be sent to Valkenberg for assessment.
Last month the NPA confirmed that murder accused Smit was number 93 on the waiting list for psychiatric evaluation.
Eric Ntabazalila, NPA spokesperson, says: “The case against Daniel Smit has been postponed until 16 August 2022 for the accused to receive space at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for observation. He is currently number 87 on the waiting list.”
RELATED: Community of murdered Klawer teen feels they've been let down and forgotten
Source : Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Top Western Cape contributors to culture - who gets your nod?
Cultural excellence in the Western Cape will be celebrated at the 20th edition of the awards, winners to be announced in October.Read More
Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstitutional.Read More
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's subpoena to president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.Read More
'Security a must at large events' - JP Smith on pickpocketing at CT Stadium
Lester Kiewit spoke to Alderman JP Smith about the arrest of two pickpockets at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.Read More
Enyobeni tavern deaths: Could the detection of methanol be the cause?
Lester Kiewit interviews forensic scientist, Dr David Klatzow, on how fatal the substance is.Read More
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June
This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.Read More
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Mystery surrounds 'bodies in blankets' found under bridge in Parow
Police are appealing for the public's help to identify two victims found under a bridge in Parow on Monday.Read More
"Dangerous and disturbed" Jesse Hess killer jailed for life
David Van Boven was given two life terms for murder, 40 years for robbery, eight years for sexual assault, and three for fraud.Read More