Klawer killer moves up Valkenberg evaluation waiting list





Murdered Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk was laid to rest on 26 February 2022. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

A month after confirming that he was on a long waiting list for evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed that Jerobejin van Wyk murder-accused Daniel Smit is now number 87 on the list.

Smit is charged with murdering the 13-year-old boy in the West Coast town of Klawer in February. He's also charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.

The 56-year-old apparently confessed to the murder after police found parts of the teenager's body in a drain on his property.

Van Wyk and a friend were believed to be picking fruit when Smit saw them, gave chase and purportedly ran the boy over with a car.

A psychologist's report, submitted to the court, had recommended the self-proclaimed Satanist be sent to Valkenberg for assessment.

Last month the NPA confirmed that murder accused Smit was number 93 on the waiting list for psychiatric evaluation.

Eric Ntabazalila, NPA spokesperson, says: “The case against Daniel Smit has been postponed until 16 August 2022 for the accused to receive space at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for observation. He is currently number 87 on the waiting list.”

