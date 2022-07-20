Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been subpoenaed by the acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to answer 31 questions about the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.
Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the alleged theft of millions of dollars at his home along with the kidnapping and torture of the alleged suspects.
Gcaleka said that the president did not respond to the allegations after he was given an extension to 18 July but, instead, asked for another extension which was denied.
Ramaphosa argued that he would answer at an appropriate time but the acting public protector did not budge.
The managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel Benedict Phiri said that the subpoena had cornered the president.
He added that Ramaphosa had to respond to the terms of the subpoena.
Failure to respond could run the risk of the president being held in contempt or criminal liability in terms of the Public Protector Act if he didn't.
The point of the Public Protector Act is to give effect to the terms of the Constitution and support it in its implementation, meaning that Ramaphosa has to give effect to the powers of the Office of the Public Protector.
This is a Constitutional question and the fact that he's the sitting president we would expect him to still give effect to the provisions of the Constitution as articulated in the Public Protector Act, as well as what's required of him to give effect to her independence and her powers in protecting the Constitution, in this respect.Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Phiri said that the request for the president to have another extension to 22 July would not happen because he had been afforded enough time to respond.
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
