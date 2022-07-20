Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?
CEOs are driving inflation in the US, according to the annual report by its top labour union federation.
Salary increases for company bosses far outpaced wage gains for working people, which failed to keep up with inflation the group asserts.
RELATED: Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
“CEOs, not working people, are causing inflation” says the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
Is so-called "greedflation" also a trend in South Africa?
The pay of workers is a drag on inflation, it is not growing faster than prices, but look at whose pay is rising much more than prices--and therefore putting upward pressure on inflation? Read the report, examine the numbers: https://t.co/cgI11jb6lA pic.twitter.com/6ScAIgtzJM— William E. Spriggs (@WSpriggs) July 18, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of Johannesburg-based executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.
Woodburn outlines the "interesting" hypothesis of greedflation:
"The CEO raises prices to make more profits so that he can earn more. But... that doesn't translate into what I studied, called macroeconomics."
None of the experts discussing the inflation increase in radio interviews on Wednesday talked about CEOs doing this, Woodburn notes.
RELATED: 'Sibanye CEO's R300m payday - SA business must do some introspection'
But South Africa does have the element of a huge wage divide, Whitfield retorts.
Woodburn sketches the local scenario as he sees it.
Let's say, number one, that super-compensated CEOs are nothing new... and number two, what used to happen is that investors used to make all the money and the workers didn't make so much.Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
Over the last 10-15 years, what we've seen is that the workers, i.e. the CEOs to start with, began to partake in the upside, hence people now getting super-compensation... and the journey continues...Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
He says it's known globally that investors (believe it or not) are starting to act against the remuneration policies that companies want to pass.
And, in my opinion, there is definitely a journey towards reducing what they call the multiplier effect between the most well-paid individual in the company and the most lowly-paid person in the company.Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
Woodburn believes South Africa is at the forefront of this movement because government has in their mind "how to raise the lot" of the working class.
What people don't talk about he says, is the individuals on shared schemes who are actually participating in the wealth generation efforts of their companies.
Certainly it's totally unfair when executives do take home mega-rewards and investors have lost money... but in general, if investors are making a return and executives are getting a reward, and we hope the workers take part in that reward in some way or another, then we're heading towards a more equitable system.Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
Listen to Woodburn's analysis below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50384398_businessman-resting-on-a-chair-and-faucet-from-which-the-money-flow.html?term=salary&vti=na4g0kmthf6m4oevad-1-94
More from Business
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.Read More
Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?
The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anywayRead More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter, joins the Midday Report to chat about the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's briefing on Prasa.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa
The time to regulate cryptocurrencies in South Africa has come, says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys.Read More
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June
This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.Read More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
World Chess Day: Changing young people's lives in Elsies River
Pippa Hudson spoke to development officer at Elsies River Chess Club, Eugene Steenkamp, about the game in Cape Town and the impact it has on the community.Read More
These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to sneaker heads about their culture in South Africa.Read More
The history of langarm: Is this dance culture still alive in Cape Town?
Lester Kiewit spoke to senior education officer at District Six Museum, Dr Joe Schaffers, about the history of this dance style in Cape Town.Read More
Kenyan author Idza Luhumyo wins Caine Prize for African Writing
John Maytham spoke to one of the editors of the book that features the winning story, Rachel Zadok, about Idza Luhumyo's win.Read More
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
More from Local
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter, joins the Midday Report to chat about the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's briefing on Prasa.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
Sign language a step closer to becoming our 12th official language
Bruno Druchen, National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa, chats about the possibility of sign language becoming the country's 12th language.Read More
Top Western Cape contributors to culture - who gets your nod?
Cultural excellence in the Western Cape will be celebrated at the 20th edition of the awards, winners to be announced in October.Read More
Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the eviction of Bulelani Qolani during the Covid lockdown was unlawful and unconstitutional.Read More
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's subpoena to president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.Read More