Arts dept has not been transparent about Mzansi National Orchestra - expert





During the slow recovery of an arts sector that was heavily disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, one would assume that the formation of a national orchestra would be met with jubilee.

However, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, which launched last week, has instead raised concerns around accountability, fairness, and transparency.

John Maytham spoke to playwright and arts administrator Ismail Mahomed about his recent critique on the management of the orchestra’s launch.

Mahomed - who is the former CEO of the Market Theatre - said he is not against any kind of investment in the arts, but there isn’t enough evidence on how transparent the department has been about this particular process.

Any kind of investment in the arts is always a welcome investment. But any kind of investment of public funding in the arts must always be accompanied with questions of accountability, transparency and process. Ismail Mahomed, Playwright, theatre director and arts administrator

The fact that the Minister (of Sports, Arts and Culture in SA - Nathi Mthethwa) throws out these ideas at a whim and fancy – we’ve seen it with the flag, we’ve seen that with other plans – without enough consultation, without enough engagement… are all indicators that the minister is not transparent at all. Ismail Mahomed, Playwright, theatre director and arts administrator

