Arts dept has not been transparent about Mzansi National Orchestra - expert
During the slow recovery of an arts sector that was heavily disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, one would assume that the formation of a national orchestra would be met with jubilee.
However, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, which launched last week, has instead raised concerns around accountability, fairness, and transparency.
John Maytham spoke to playwright and arts administrator Ismail Mahomed about his recent critique on the management of the orchestra’s launch.
Mahomed - who is the former CEO of the Market Theatre - said he is not against any kind of investment in the arts, but there isn’t enough evidence on how transparent the department has been about this particular process.
Any kind of investment in the arts is always a welcome investment. But any kind of investment of public funding in the arts must always be accompanied with questions of accountability, transparency and process.Ismail Mahomed, Playwright, theatre director and arts administrator
The fact that the Minister (of Sports, Arts and Culture in SA - Nathi Mthethwa) throws out these ideas at a whim and fancy – we’ve seen it with the flag, we’ve seen that with other plans – without enough consultation, without enough engagement… are all indicators that the minister is not transparent at all.Ismail Mahomed, Playwright, theatre director and arts administrator
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation
Pippa Hudson talks to Kevin Chaplin about the Amy Foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work.Read More
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digital Vibes saga.Read More
Helderberg Nature Reserve to reopen 1 August after June wildfire forced closure
The Reserve has been closed for the last month as a result of the recent wild fire.Read More
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.Read More
Catching up in class: WCED new timetable for learners after COVID-19 disruption
The intervention will see an extra 2 hours per week allocated to reading and 1 extra hour per week for Mathematics.Read More
GP Education partners with Home Affairs to simplify Grade 1 and 8 applications
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Gauteng MEC for Education - Panyaza Lesufi about 2023 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.Read More
Over 50? The City of Cape Town wants you to get an extra Covid booster
It comes as the WHO has warned countries across the world of a new and highly mutated COVID-19 sub-variant called Centaurus.Read More
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'
Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse DuarteRead More