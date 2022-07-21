



The destructive heatwave in some European countries will not affect South Africa's domestic agricultural export to other countries.

This is according to the chief economist at Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom set its all-time record when it experienced a temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Sihlobo said the country has better instruments to monitor worldwide weather conditions that might impact exporting and trading.

However, he has warned the African continent to be prepared and put plans in place to deal with the expected extreme summer season.

In South Africa, we have a mechanism of tracking the stocks for our domestic consumption while making sure that the surplus that is left is going to hold the world market, and I think there is an opportunity with the demand... with some part of the world for us to continue to export. Wandile Sihlobo, Chief economist - Agriculture Business Chamber of South Africa

We are in the world of the extreme, and as the African continent and other parts of southern hemisphere, we should also be looking at what is happening in the northern hemisphere and say when our rainy season comes, are we going to be ready for those and what will that mean for the global agriculture? Wandile Sihlobo, Chief economist - Agriculture Business Chamber of South Africa

This article first appeared on 702 : Heatwave in Europe will not affect SA's export and trade, says expert