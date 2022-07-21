International Hot Dog Day: Do you cut your bun on the side or down the middle?





It’s hard to imagine easy fast food without picturing a simple hot dog, so in honour of World Hot Dog Day - which was marked on Wednesday - the chefs at Capsicum studio in Cape Town put their unique spin on the classic dish.

John Maytham spoke to Capsicum’s Cape Town campus head, Candice Burger, and chef Marlon De Freitas to sample some out-of-the-box and innovative hot dogs.

The students came up with exciting ideas, like a twist on a Mexican style, and some ideas that belong back in the box, like a chocolate-themed one.

When it comes to making the perfect hot dog, one thing that is absolutely key is a good bun, according to De Frietas, and for this challenge, the students were tasked with baking their own buns.

The proof is in the pudding more than anything else, as soon as you take a bite of these hotdogs they are phenomenal, they are out of this world… I think the bun which, is the bed more than anything else, is a really great foundation for it. Marlon De Freitas, Chef at Capsicum Cape Town

Of course, you can’t talk about a hot dog bun without raising the question of what is the right way to cut it?

While the opinion of the chef is that it really is up to your own preference but if you want to keep the topics on the roll and not in your hand, down the middle is probably a safer bet.

