Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge
Be Moved Collective has introduced a global Rhino and Restoration Challenge - which will be live until 4 August.
The organisation is calling on you to play your part in bringing awareness to rhino poaching and biodiversity restoration. Entrants can run or take a brisk walk from anywhere in the world and make a donation to build a brighter future for the conservation of the Eastern Cape in South Africa - and win great prizes too.
The aim of the challenge is to raise funding to build the Bushman's River Wildlife Underpass to enable wildlife to cross under the National N2 Highway at Addo.
Be Moved Collective's ultimate goal is to build a mega-reserve that bridges the gap between the Addo National Elephant Park and the Great Fish Nature Reserve.
This is to ensure that the natural migration and breeding of animals happen without human interruption.
You can do it anywhere... Your entries get you a bib. You take a photo of you and your family doing whatever, even if it's a five [kilometer] hike and tag it onto their Instagram or Facebook page to be eligible for some of the great prizes valued up to R250, 000.Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - radio presenter - 702 and CapeTalk
Join the rest of the world in a bid to create awareness about rhino poaching and biodiversity restoration.
It costs R150 per person to enter.
Find more about the challenge here.
Listen to the full interview below.
More from Lifestyle
International Hot Dog Day: Do you cut your bun on the side or down the middle?
John Maytham spoke to Capsicum’s Cape Town campus head, Candice Burger, and chef Marlon De Freitas to sample some out-of-the-box and innovative hot dogs.Read More
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.Read More
Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
World Chess Day: Changing young people's lives in Elsies River
Pippa Hudson spoke to development officer at Elsies River Chess Club, Eugene Steenkamp, about the game in Cape Town and the impact it has on the community.Read More
These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to sneaker heads about their culture in South Africa.Read More
The history of langarm: Is this dance culture still alive in Cape Town?
Lester Kiewit spoke to senior education officer at District Six Museum, Dr Joe Schaffers, about the history of this dance style in Cape Town.Read More
Kenyan author Idza Luhumyo wins Caine Prize for African Writing
John Maytham spoke to one of the editors of the book that features the winning story, Rachel Zadok, about Idza Luhumyo's win.Read More