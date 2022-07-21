Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge





Be Moved Collective has introduced a global Rhino and Restoration Challenge - which will be live until 4 August.

The organisation is calling on you to play your part in bringing awareness to rhino poaching and biodiversity restoration. Entrants can run or take a brisk walk from anywhere in the world and make a donation to build a brighter future for the conservation of the Eastern Cape in South Africa - and win great prizes too.

The aim of the challenge is to raise funding to build the Bushman's River Wildlife Underpass to enable wildlife to cross under the National N2 Highway at Addo.

Be Moved Collective's ultimate goal is to build a mega-reserve that bridges the gap between the Addo National Elephant Park and the Great Fish Nature Reserve.

This is to ensure that the natural migration and breeding of animals happen without human interruption.

You can do it anywhere... Your entries get you a bib. You take a photo of you and your family doing whatever, even if it's a five [kilometer] hike and tag it onto their Instagram or Facebook page to be eligible for some of the great prizes valued up to R250, 000. Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - radio presenter - 702 and CapeTalk

Join the rest of the world in a bid to create awareness about rhino poaching and biodiversity restoration.

It costs R150 per person to enter.

Find more about the challenge here.

Listen to the full interview below.