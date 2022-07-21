SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch
-Thousands of social grant payments were not processed at retail pay points
-The time-outs were due to high volumes
-PostBank said it was resolving the problem
_
Beneficiaries of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 grant were livid on Wednesday.
This was after the processing of payments hit a snag due to system glitches at Postbank.
It meant payments at retailers including Pick n Pay, Boxer, Usave, Shoprite and Checkers were delayed.
PostBank said the problem was due to connectivity issues within the SRD R350 payment services platform.
Most social grant recipients access their funds at retailers, while some use the services of the Post Office.
Africa Melane spoke to Lucas Ndala, the interim CEO at Postbank to talk about the technical issues.
The timeouts are experienced when we have high volumes. The team has begun its investigation and started working on isolating the problem. We will sit this morning to see if it's been successful.Lucas Ndala, Postbank interim CEO
It's estimated that 70,000 transactions were not successful yesterday, so this morning we will do a quick review of the transactions which did not go through. It's also difficult to tell which areas are impacted but we will engage with our various retailers.Lucas Ndala, Postbank interim CEO
Meanwhile, Ndala has refuted rumours that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards issued by PostBank were no longer functional.
All those grant cards are still valid and holders of those cards can still transact as usual. Anyone whose lost their card can go to the nearest Sassa office to do a card swap.Lucas Ndala, Postbank Interim CEO
Scroll up for the audio.
Source : Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
More from Local
Neighbourhood watch groups to get extra R1M for patrol and crime prevention gear
There are currently 312 accredited neighbourhood watches in the metropole who help act as the eyes and ears in the community.Read More
What the WC transport dept is doing to make life easier for taxi commuters
Refilwe Moloto spoke to spokesperson for the Western Cape Transport and Public Works department - Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka.Read More
Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman
Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.Read More
Caught in a red net, local fishermen are struggling to survive
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kobus Poggenpoel, a fifth generation fisherman and boat owner in Kalk Bay; and the leader of the ANC in the Western Cape legislature, Cameron Dugmore about the struggles of the Cape's historical fishing communities.Read More
Naptosa concerned about 60% Life Skills slash to accommodate Maths, English
Refilwe Moloto speaks to National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) CEO for the Western Cape, David Millar, about the provincial education department's plan to allocate more time for Mathematics and English.Read More
How to save money on your insurance premiums
Africa Melane spoke to Wynand van Vuuren, a client experience partner at King Price Insurance about tips to help you save on your insurance premiums.Read More
Solidarity could have an answer to Eskom's critical skills shortage
John Maytham spoke to Solidarity’s general manager, Dirk Hermann, about these skilled workers and when we can expect to see their impact.Read More
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More