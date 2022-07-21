SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Six Development ParaSurfers going to Nationals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roxy Davis
Today at 14:50
Music with Easy Freak
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dom Hurd
Jude Kenrick
Today at 15:20
Eskom answers to solar tariff questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
LIBERTY OFFSHORE INVESTMENTS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brandon Naidoo
Today at 16:05
Can employers sue for financial losses incurred during a protected strike?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerrie-Lee Olivier
Today at 17:05
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) repo rate announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maarten Ackerman
Today at 17:20
Who replaces the ANC?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prince Mashele
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What the WC transport dept is doing to make life easier for taxi commuters Refilwe Moloto spoke to spokesperson for the Western Cape Transport and Public Works department - Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka. 21 July 2022 10:39 AM
Caught in a red net, local fishermen are struggling to survive Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kobus Poggenpoel, a fifth generation fisherman and boat owner in Kalk Bay; and the leader of the ANC in th... 21 July 2022 10:05 AM
Naptosa concerned about 60% Life Skills slash to accommodate Maths, English Refilwe Moloto speaks to National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) CEO for the Western Cape, David Mi... 21 July 2022 9:00 AM
View all Local
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
How political parties get their hands on public funds Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explore... 19 July 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom. 21 July 2022 10:11 AM
SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist Africa Melane speaks to economist at KPMG Frank Blackmore about South Africa's June 2022 inflation rate. 21 July 2022 8:21 AM
Heatwave in Europe will not affect SA's export and trade, says expert John Perlman speaks to chief economist at Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, about the heatwave in Eu... 21 July 2022 6:21 AM
View all Business
Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Resto... 21 July 2022 7:32 AM
International Hot Dog Day: Do you cut your bun on the side or down the middle? John Maytham spoke to Capsicum’s Cape Town campus head, Candice Burger, and chef Marlon De Freitas to sample some out-of-the-box a... 21 July 2022 6:28 AM
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash 'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup. 20 July 2022 9:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
View all Africa
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch

21 July 2022 7:48 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
SASSA
Social grants
Retailers
Post Bank

Africa Melane spoke to Lucas Ndala, the interim CEO at Postbank about the technical issues with the R350 grant payments.

-Thousands of social grant payments were not processed at retail pay points

-The time-outs were due to high volumes

-PostBank said it was resolving the problem

_

The elderly practice social distancing while waiting to collect their Sassa grants from the Diepsloot Mall. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Beneficiaries of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 grant were livid on Wednesday.

This was after the processing of payments hit a snag due to system glitches at Postbank.

It meant payments at retailers including Pick n Pay, Boxer, Usave, Shoprite and Checkers were delayed.

PostBank said the problem was due to connectivity issues within the SRD R350 payment services platform.

Most social grant recipients access their funds at retailers, while some use the services of the Post Office.

Africa Melane spoke to Lucas Ndala, the interim CEO at Postbank to talk about the technical issues.

The timeouts are experienced when we have high volumes. The team has begun its investigation and started working on isolating the problem. We will sit this morning to see if it's been successful.

Lucas Ndala, Postbank interim CEO

It's estimated that 70,000 transactions were not successful yesterday, so this morning we will do a quick review of the transactions which did not go through. It's also difficult to tell which areas are impacted but we will engage with our various retailers.

Lucas Ndala, Postbank interim CEO

Meanwhile, Ndala has refuted rumours that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards issued by PostBank were no longer functional.

All those grant cards are still valid and holders of those cards can still transact as usual. Anyone whose lost their card can go to the nearest Sassa office to do a card swap.

Lucas Ndala, Postbank Interim CEO

Scroll up for the audio.




21 July 2022 7:48 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
SASSA
Social grants
Retailers
Post Bank

More from Local

Neighbourhood watch groups to get extra R1M for patrol and crime prevention gear

21 July 2022 11:08 AM

There are currently 312 accredited neighbourhood watches in the metropole who help act as the eyes and ears in the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

What the WC transport dept is doing to make life easier for taxi commuters

21 July 2022 10:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to spokesperson for the Western Cape Transport and Public Works department - Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman

21 July 2022 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caught in a red net, local fishermen are struggling to survive

21 July 2022 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kobus Poggenpoel, a fifth generation fisherman and boat owner in Kalk Bay; and the leader of the ANC in the Western Cape legislature, Cameron Dugmore about the struggles of the Cape's historical fishing communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naptosa concerned about 60% Life Skills slash to accommodate Maths, English

21 July 2022 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) CEO for the Western Cape, David Millar, about the provincial education department's plan to allocate more time for Mathematics and English.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to save money on your insurance premiums

21 July 2022 8:35 AM

Africa Melane spoke to Wynand van Vuuren, a client experience partner at King Price Insurance about tips to help you save on your insurance premiums.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity could have an answer to Eskom's critical skills shortage

21 July 2022 6:19 AM

John Maytham spoke to Solidarity’s general manager, Dirk Hermann, about these skilled workers and when we can expect to see their impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash

20 July 2022 9:58 PM

'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'

20 July 2022 9:39 PM

Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?

20 July 2022 8:00 PM

The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch

Local

SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist

Business

Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Turkey says 'optimistic' Russia can agree to grain deal

21 July 2022 10:41 AM

City Power expects power to be restored to northern suburbs by end of the day

21 July 2022 10:27 AM

WC ANC to submit appeal to dept over fishing allocation rights and licences

21 July 2022 10:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA