SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist
Consumer price inflation shot up to 7.4% in June, from 6.5% in May according to a report measured by Statistics South Africa.
This is the highest inflation rate recorded in South Africa since May 2009 when the rate rose to 8%.
The South African Reserve Bank's target range was between 3% and 6%.
High fuel prices have been impacting inflation - with cash-strapped consumers having to pay more for goods and services.
According to an economist at auditing firm KPMG Frank Blackmore, South Africans can expect inflation rates to continue to rise until August.
Thereafter, rates are expected to be more or less 6% by the end of the year.
What was quite clear to most economists is that inflation would be going up until around June, July, August of this year from which the expectation is that we're going to move sideways - so, within the 7.1% - 6.8% type of range. Therefore, we expect to end the year around the mid-to-high sixes in terms of inflation.Frank Blackmore, economist - KPMG
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/zdeneksasek/zdeneksasek2108/zdeneksasek210800014/172930384-frustrated-man-or-businessman-running-uphill-rising-inflation-graph-vector-cartoon-stick-figure-illu.jpg
