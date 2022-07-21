How to save money on your insurance premiums
As household expenses continue to increase due to skyrocketing inflation, South Africans are struggling to keep up with their insurance payments.
One expert said skipping payments or cancelling your insurance was a risky affair.
But there are ways to save on your monthly insurance premiums.
Africa Melane spoke to Wynand van Vuuren, a client experience partner at King Price Insurance for tips.
You have to start by phoning your insurer and telling them you're in trouble. They will find a way to give you as much cover as possible for the most important risks, to ensure that you don't lose everything.Wynand van Vuuren, King Price Insurance client experience partner
Most insurers will give you discount if you bundle your risks with one insurer. It often happens that when you buy a car at one dealership and take out insurance, but your house and contents and second car is on another insurer. But at some insurers, you can get discounts if you insure them together.Wynand van Vuuren, King Price Insurance client experience partner
Van Vuuren suggests sifting through your insurance policy and looking at every line item.
Check what you're paying for and if it's a risk that you currently run. Ensure that the values covered for is 100% correct. Is the amount covered for still the replacement value? For example, if your house is burnt down today and you have to rebuild it, what will it cost per square meter in today's price and what's the amount you're insured for, so that you're not left under-insured later.Wynand van Vuuren, King Price Insurance client experience partner
Also review you excess, the first amount payable on each claim. If you increase your excess, your monthly premium automatically comes down.
With a shift to more people opting to work from home, van Vuuren said this meant a lower risk of accidents.
It's best to inform your insurer that you're less on the road and that makes you a lower risk... If your car is now in a garage and no longer on the street, inform your insurer so they can give you a better premium.Wynand van Vuuren, King Price Insurance client experience partner
Scroll up to listen to more tips.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123093349_broken-down-car-being-towed-onto-flatbed-tow-truck-with-cable-for-repair-at-workshop-garage.html?vti=loy75jd6uvtcpxwu9b-1-18
More from Local
Waste not, compost! City resumes roll out of free composting containers
Promoting home composting is a key part of the City's effort to reduce emissions from landfills.Read More
Neighbourhood watch groups to get extra R1M for patrol and crime prevention gear
There are currently 312 accredited neighbourhood watches in the metropole who help act as the eyes and ears in the community.Read More
What the WC transport dept is doing to make life easier for taxi commuters
Refilwe Moloto spoke to spokesperson for the Western Cape Transport and Public Works department - Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka.Read More
Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman
Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.Read More
Caught in a red net, local fishermen are struggling to survive
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kobus Poggenpoel, a fifth generation fisherman and boat owner in Kalk Bay; and the leader of the ANC in the Western Cape legislature, Cameron Dugmore about the struggles of the Cape's historical fishing communities.Read More
Naptosa concerned about 60% Life Skills slash to accommodate Maths, English
Refilwe Moloto speaks to National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) CEO for the Western Cape, David Millar, about the provincial education department's plan to allocate more time for Mathematics and English.Read More
SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch
Africa Melane spoke to Lucas Ndala, the interim CEO at Postbank about the technical issues with the R350 grant payments.Read More
Solidarity could have an answer to Eskom's critical skills shortage
John Maytham spoke to Solidarity’s general manager, Dirk Hermann, about these skilled workers and when we can expect to see their impact.Read More
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More