How to save money on your insurance premiums

As household expenses continue to increase due to skyrocketing inflation, South Africans are struggling to keep up with their insurance payments.

One expert said skipping payments or cancelling your insurance was a risky affair.

But there are ways to save on your monthly insurance premiums.

Africa Melane spoke to Wynand van Vuuren, a client experience partner at King Price Insurance for tips.

You have to start by phoning your insurer and telling them you're in trouble. They will find a way to give you as much cover as possible for the most important risks, to ensure that you don't lose everything. Wynand van Vuuren, King Price Insurance client experience partner

Most insurers will give you discount if you bundle your risks with one insurer. It often happens that when you buy a car at one dealership and take out insurance, but your house and contents and second car is on another insurer. But at some insurers, you can get discounts if you insure them together. Wynand van Vuuren, King Price Insurance client experience partner

Van Vuuren suggests sifting through your insurance policy and looking at every line item.

Check what you're paying for and if it's a risk that you currently run. Ensure that the values covered for is 100% correct. Is the amount covered for still the replacement value? For example, if your house is burnt down today and you have to rebuild it, what will it cost per square meter in today's price and what's the amount you're insured for, so that you're not left under-insured later. Wynand van Vuuren, King Price Insurance client experience partner

Also review you excess, the first amount payable on each claim. If you increase your excess, your monthly premium automatically comes down.

With a shift to more people opting to work from home, van Vuuren said this meant a lower risk of accidents.

It's best to inform your insurer that you're less on the road and that makes you a lower risk... If your car is now in a garage and no longer on the street, inform your insurer so they can give you a better premium. Wynand van Vuuren, King Price Insurance client experience partner

