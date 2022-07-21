Naptosa concerned about 60% Life Skills slash to accommodate Maths, English





Mathematics and English classes for the foundation phase will be given additional hours to catch up with the curriculum through daily increments of up to 30 minutes.

But this won't mean longer days for children from Grades 1 to 3 as the time will be taken from Life Skills and Life Orientation classes.

This is a concern for the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) chief executive officer for the Western Cape, David Millar.

He said Life Skills were a critical part of a child's development.

This could see up to a 60% time slash in Life Skills and Life Orientation classes to boost learners' literacy and numeracy levels that have been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It looks to me that the personal and social wellbeing has been slashed the most, which is a concern, even the movement... The country fights for strong literacy, strong numeracy, but we often forget about the life skills. David Millar, CEO - Naptosa

This could potentially result in kids spending a lot more time stuck at their desks reading and counting, effectively cutting time spent in LO and PE dedicated to developing children's rhythm, laterality, balance and gross motor skills.

