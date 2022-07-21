Caught in a red net, local fishermen are struggling to survive





-Small-scale fishers are being strangled by quotas

-Reduced quotas badly impacts the cost of fishing operations

-Fishing communities want the Fishing Rights Allocation Process reviewed

The historical fishing communities of the Cape are being crippled by stifling quotas and financially draining red tape to secure a licence. Reduced quotas, put into effect through the Marine Resouces Act, have been strangling small-scale fishers, many of whom have made a living from the sea for generations.

The crux of the problem is the Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP), which fishing communities believe is unfair, unbalanced and favours commercial fishing companies. Fishing communities are rejecting this process and want it reviewed.

The ANC in the Western Cape is taking up the cudgels on behalf of fishermen, in seaside towns like Hout Bay, Kalk Bay, Saldanha, Gansbaai and Hermanus.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kobus Poggenpoel - a fifth generation fishermen and boat owner in Kalk Bay and the leader of the ANC in the Western Cape legislature - Cameron Dugmore.

In the days of our forefathers, there was never quotas. We applied for our fishing permits and went to harvest fish. We could get any fish available for the market. Kobus Poggenpoel, Kalk Bay fisherman

We had a 1000 ton quota which was sustainable for us. Now with the 130 ton, it's not sustainable. We can't go to sea for 130 tons, we need more. The fish didn't deplete, it's because they stopped our people from fishing. It's all about looking for the fish. Kobus Poggenpoel, Kalk Bay fisherman

The limitations on quotas affects all aspects of fishing activity, including the cost of operations.

Small-scale fishermen are struggling to survive, given the sharp rise in vessel costs and household expenses.

You have to pay insurance for the boat and crew. It went up and it's now R24 000 quarterly. Then there's the fuel price which went up heavily. In those days, we would pay 40 cents a litre. Now we pay R25 a litre and to fill your boat costs a lot of money. That's just the fuel... where's the material for the boat and the food for the crew at sea? But because they took away our fishing rights, how do we pay those bills? Kobus Poggenpoel, Kalk Bay fisherman

Small-scale fishermen are demanding that government review the current licences. The issue does not just affect small-scale fishers but also maritime culture, aquaculture and harbour development.

The ANC in the Western Cape is taking up the cudgels by submitting its own appeal with regards to the fishing rights allocation process.

What appears to be happening is that in the process of the application, these allocations will be for the next 15 years. If fishermen are going to be excluded in this round, it will have serious consequences. It is about livelihoods, people's history and culture and it's really time we have an intervention. Cameron Dugmore, leader of the ANC in the Western Cape legislature

Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs - Barbara Creecy has now appointed an authority consultant to look at the first round of appeals.

There are many people who fished for generations who are being excluded. They can appeal until 29 July. We are making a generic appeal with certain proposals. This will be discussed in Kalk Bay tomorrow (Friday) to strengthen our appeal. Cameron Dugmore, leader of the ANC in the Western Cape legislature

Dugmore also raised concern around allegations of corruption amongst government officials. The party wants the minister to embark on a lifestyle audit of all officials involved in this process and the consultants appointed to assist. A meeting with fishing stakeholders and the broader community will be held in the Kalk Bay community hall tomorrow.

