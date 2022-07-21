What the WC transport dept is doing to make life easier for taxi commuters
The rising fuel costs which have had a knock-on effect on taxi fares have made commuting harder for South Africans using the public transportation service.
The Western Cape Provincial Government echoes these sentiments as it says it has continued to have talks with the national government in an effort of exploring ways to ease the burden of commuters who continue to struggle with affording the ever-increasing travel costs.
Spokesperson for Western Cape Transport and Public Works department - Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka said that the province is making strides with the minibus taxi industry in an effort to tackle the issues faced by the industry and commuters alike.
The province set up the Red Dot taxi project in 2021 to provide transportation for healthcare workers using taxis to and from work after the COVID-19 pandemic caused heavy pressure on the essential services provided by these workers.
It also implemented the Blue Dot project in 2021 as an incentive project for the industry that rewarded them for good service delivery.
"We are the only province that is doing something, at least, to put on the table of the taxi industry... We came up with this programme so that we can at least support the industry so that the end user, who is the commuter, can benefit from that."Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Spokesperson - Western Cape Transport and Public Works
We hope that the national government can just learn from the Western Cape and implement this programme in other provinces as well.Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Spokesperson - Western Cape Transport and Public Works
Listen to the full interview above.
