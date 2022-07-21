Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman

21 July 2022 10:11 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Eskom
Free Market Foundation
Private sector
state owned power utility

Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.
  • Free Market Foundation has rejected ideas of a second state power utility.
  • The foundation says government needs to find alternatives, such as reducing red tape for IPPS.
  • It wants Eskom's grid to be sold to the private sector.

_

FILE: Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

"Total insanity". That's how the Free Market Foundation (FMF) has described proposals for a second state-owned power utility to rival Eskom. The proposal was first touted by Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, and seems to have the buy-in from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who put forward the idea at the SACP's national congress last week.

Ramaphosa said that it was too risky to have one sole supplier of electricity in the country as the current power system is failing.

The idea has been widely rejected by opposition parties and energy experts, with many saying it will not fix the country's decades-long power crisis.

Refilwe Moloto chatted to FMF board member, Terry Markman, about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.

There's absolutely no reason to have another power station. It's like having another SAA. It's just insane.

Terry Markman, Free Market Foundation board member

As an advocate for privatisation of state-owned entities, Markman is concerned about the red tape in government's integrated resource plan. He's criticised the limit on the 100MW embedded generation threshold for independent power producers.

Why did they stop at 100? It's an arbitrary figure. Why not increase it to 500, or why have any limit at all? We have a major shortage of energy yet the government puts a limit on what the private sector can do?

Terry Markman, Free Market Foundation board member

Everyone's thinking that private sector energy must be put on the grid. But it can be done off-grid. It could range from me putting in an invertor and selling it to my neighbour. Or a big industry, putting in 1,000 megawatts which can give half to the sector and the rest to a small town. There's so many solutions the private sector can come up with, if allowed to do so.

Terry Markman, Free Market Foundation board member

Markman believes its time for Eskom's grid to be sold to the private sector, given the enormous debt burden plaguing the entity.

You can sell the grid and still keep a 'golden share', one share the government holds to ensure the grid is not sold abroad or sold for security. It's so difficult to get on the grid. We are in a terrible situation and we have to start implementing real solutions.

Terry Markman, Free Market Foundation board member

The EU deregulated energy and prices went down by 20%. In Vietnam, they allowed the private sector to sell back to the grid. There's no one shoe fits all. We must open up the market and let the market solve the problem. In a few years, we'll all have sufficient electricity.

Terry Markman, Free Market Foundation board member

Scroll up for the audio.




