The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation Pippa Hudson talks to Kevin Chaplin about the Amy Foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work. 21 July 2022 3:47 PM
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digi... 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
View all Local
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
View all Politics
Financially and mentally, SAns are struggling to keep up - Money-Stress Survey Benay Sager - DebtBusters’ COO spoke to Lester Kiewit about the major financial stressors felt by South Africans. 21 July 2022 12:22 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom. 21 July 2022 10:11 AM
View all Business
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Resto... 21 July 2022 7:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
View all World
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
View all Opinion
Financially and mentally, SAns are struggling to keep up - Money-Stress Survey

21 July 2022 12:22 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Repo rate
Inflation
CPI
Debtbusters
Money stress survey

Benay Sager - DebtBusters’ COO spoke to Lester Kiewit about the major financial stressors felt by South Africans.

South Africans’ living costs continue to surge, not only impacting their financial well-being but their mental health as well.

Adding to the climbing inflation rate, an interest rate spike is also on the cards for already cash-strapped South Africans, as analysts predict that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) might increase the repo rate on Thursday.

A Money-Stress Tracker poll, released on Tuesday by South African debt counselling company - DebtBusters surveyed 14,000 South Africans to gauge their financial stress levels.

DebtBusters found that more than half - 52 percent of people polled were stressed about running out of money before the end of the month, 36 percent were struggling to pay off all of the debt owed each month and 27 percent were stressed about inflation and how it affects their living costs.

The company's Chief Operating Officer - Benay Sager spoke to Lester Kiewit about the results of the survey.

Sager said that South Africans are experiencing high levels of financial stress due to surviving the economic downturn caused by the global pandemic.

Consumers often rely on debt to stay afloat which adds more strain to their pockets, he added.

South Africans are so overwhelmed with providing necessities, that’s why they have to borrow money.

Benay Sager, Chief Operating Officer - DebtBusters

Don’t treat your debt repayments as something that is immovable, it actually is movable.

Benay Sager, Chief Operating Officer - DebtBusters

Listen to the full audio above.




