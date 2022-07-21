Financially and mentally, SAns are struggling to keep up - Money-Stress Survey
South Africans’ living costs continue to surge, not only impacting their financial well-being but their mental health as well.
Adding to the climbing inflation rate, an interest rate spike is also on the cards for already cash-strapped South Africans, as analysts predict that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) might increase the repo rate on Thursday.
A Money-Stress Tracker poll, released on Tuesday by South African debt counselling company - DebtBusters surveyed 14,000 South Africans to gauge their financial stress levels.
DebtBusters found that more than half - 52 percent of people polled were stressed about running out of money before the end of the month, 36 percent were struggling to pay off all of the debt owed each month and 27 percent were stressed about inflation and how it affects their living costs.
The company's Chief Operating Officer - Benay Sager spoke to Lester Kiewit about the results of the survey.
Sager said that South Africans are experiencing high levels of financial stress due to surviving the economic downturn caused by the global pandemic.
Consumers often rely on debt to stay afloat which adds more strain to their pockets, he added.
South Africans are so overwhelmed with providing necessities, that’s why they have to borrow money.Benay Sager, Chief Operating Officer - DebtBusters
Don’t treat your debt repayments as something that is immovable, it actually is movable.Benay Sager, Chief Operating Officer - DebtBusters
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
