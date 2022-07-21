Waste not, compost! City resumes roll out of free composting containers





With just five years left to go before government implements a total landfill ban on organic waste to landfill, Capetonians are being encouraged to act now to find alternatives.

One of them is home-composting and this week, the City of Cape Town will be resuming it'se rollout of home composting containers.

The programme has been running since 2016, but was put on hold during the Covid lockdown.

This latest phase of the programme will run between July and November and total of 12, 600 containers will be issued.

Since the start of the programme in 2016, we have issued more than 22, 000 free home composting containers to residents throughout the city to try and build a composting culture. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

Composting has a lot of potential to minimise waste and reduce carbon emissions because almost anyone with a small garden can do it. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

Today (Thursday) 300 containers will be up for grabs at the Fish Hoek Civic Hall between 2pm to 6pm.

Then on Saturday, 300 more will be available from Blaauwberg Community Hall and from Monday 25 a further 300 containers will be available for collection at the Saxonsea City Hall.

The rollout will then move through to other areas.

Residents who would like to apply for a container are asked to bring along their ID and municipal account and reminded that containers will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis.

But Alderman Twigg says even if you miss out on a City-issued container this time, you can still start composting.

Click for the guidelines for how to set up a composting system without a container, as well as how to use it, available on the City's website

