Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Six Development ParaSurfers going to Nationals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roxy Davis
Today at 14:50
Music with Easy Freak
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dom Hurd
Jude Kenrick
Today at 15:20
Eskom answers to solar tariff questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
LIBERTY OFFSHORE INVESTMENTS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brandon Naidoo
Today at 16:05
Can employers sue for financial losses incurred during a protected strike?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerrie-Lee Olivier
Today at 17:05
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) repo rate announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maarten Ackerman
Today at 17:20
Who replaces the ANC?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prince Mashele
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What the WC transport dept is doing to make life easier for taxi commuters Refilwe Moloto spoke to spokesperson for the Western Cape Transport and Public Works department - Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka. 21 July 2022 10:39 AM
Caught in a red net, local fishermen are struggling to survive Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kobus Poggenpoel, a fifth generation fisherman and boat owner in Kalk Bay; and the leader of the ANC in th... 21 July 2022 10:05 AM
Naptosa concerned about 60% Life Skills slash to accommodate Maths, English Refilwe Moloto speaks to National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) CEO for the Western Cape, David Mi... 21 July 2022 9:00 AM
View all Local
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
How political parties get their hands on public funds Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explore... 19 July 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom. 21 July 2022 10:11 AM
SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist Africa Melane speaks to economist at KPMG Frank Blackmore about South Africa's June 2022 inflation rate. 21 July 2022 8:21 AM
Heatwave in Europe will not affect SA's export and trade, says expert John Perlman speaks to chief economist at Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, about the heatwave in Eu... 21 July 2022 6:21 AM
View all Business
Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Resto... 21 July 2022 7:32 AM
International Hot Dog Day: Do you cut your bun on the side or down the middle? John Maytham spoke to Capsicum’s Cape Town campus head, Candice Burger, and chef Marlon De Freitas to sample some out-of-the-box a... 21 July 2022 6:28 AM
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash 'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup. 20 July 2022 9:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
View all Africa
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine

21 July 2022 10:24 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Sergei Lavrov
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
Donbas

The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine.

As the invasion of Ukraine by Russia continues, the latter's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said peace talks were not sensible.

Lavrov said Russia was preparing new offensives to conquer more areas in Ukraine.

© melnyk58/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker

“Lavrov is suggesting that the military focus is no longer only on the east of the country,” said international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

“He implied that Moscow’s strategy had changed because Ukraine is getting longer-range weapons.”

American intelligentsia estimated that about 15,000 Russian soldiers had so far died in the invasion of Ukraine, while 45,000 were wounded or missing.

RELATED: Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.




21 July 2022 10:24 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Sergei Lavrov
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
Donbas

More from World

Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up

20 July 2022 2:12 PM

'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022

19 July 2022 3:32 PM

Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square

18 July 2022 11:34 AM

The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday

18 July 2022 10:33 AM

'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist

14 July 2022 11:54 AM

The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack

14 July 2022 10:06 AM

"New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

13 July 2022 2:17 PM

July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SRD R350 grant: Thousands of payments delayed after PostBank's technical glitch

Local

SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist

Business

Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Turkey says 'optimistic' Russia can agree to grain deal

21 July 2022 10:41 AM

City Power expects power to be restored to northern suburbs by end of the day

21 July 2022 10:27 AM

WC ANC to submit appeal to dept over fishing allocation rights and licences

21 July 2022 10:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA