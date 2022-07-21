Neighbourhood watch groups to get extra R1M for patrol and crime prevention gear





As neighbourhood watch groups in Khayelitsha this week told SAPS top brass they were no longer able to fight crime alone, the City of Cape Town has announced it's upping the budget allocated to help these groups across the city.

The City's Neighbourhood Watch Support Programme is promising a total budget for patrol and crime prevention equipment to the tune R5.6 million.

Considered to be the 'eyes and ears of the community', there are currently 312 accredited watches in the metropole.

The Safety and Security Directorate has an annual budget of R1.5 million for procuring equipment for accredited neighbourhood watches.

In addition, there are ward allocations from ward councillors, which for the 2022/23 financial year amount to a little over R3.1 million.

...the Mayor recently indicated that he would be making an additional R1m available per annum for the next five years. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The equipment required includes flashlights, spotlights, body cameras, dashboard cameras, bicycles, high visibility jackets, two-way radios, night vision equipment, and first aid kits.

To be accredited as a neighbourhood watch, a properly constituted body must be comprised of at least seven patrollers who are members. The patrollers must not have a criminal record.

The patrollers are the eyes and ears in the community. Through their vigilance, they promote and build safe neighbourhoods and work hand in hand with the SAPS to ensure safer communities. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

