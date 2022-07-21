Are you sturvy or gam? Understanding the complexities of coloured language

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation Pippa Hudson talks to Kevin Chaplin about the Amy Foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work. 21 July 2022 3:47 PM
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digi... 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
View all Local
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
View all Politics
Financially and mentally, SAns are struggling to keep up - Money-Stress Survey Benay Sager - DebtBusters’ COO spoke to Lester Kiewit about the major financial stressors felt by South Africans. 21 July 2022 12:22 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom. 21 July 2022 10:11 AM
View all Business
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Resto... 21 July 2022 7:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
View all World
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Are you sturvy or gam? Understanding the complexities of coloured language

21 July 2022 12:30 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
culture
language
cape coloured
sturvy
gham

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kalk Bay cultural activist Traci Kwaai, about the nuances of the famous coloured terms 'sturvy' and 'gam'.
An accessory pin with the word 'Sturvy', created by Aweh Kaapstad. Photo: Aweh Kaapstad/Facebook

Are you _sturvy _or are you gam? If you identified as a Cape Coloured back in the day, it's a box you'd unwillingly be forced into.

But what exactly does it mean?

As coloured culture enters the mainstream and 'Afrikaaps' becomes more widely accepted, criticism of cultural misappropriation has become a hot debate.

This conversation was reignited after DStv jumped on the coloured bandwagon by creating an advert using the word "sturvy". But the company made a major gaffe by getting the spelling and definition wrong, which got many people hot under the collar. According to DStv, the word is spelt "stervi" and its definition is the "lavish life of a woman who resides in upper Constantia".

But this denotation, like many others in the Cape Coloured vernacular, is far too simplistic and does not consider the nuances of race, economics and social spaces.

Lester Kiewit chatted to Kalk Bay cultural activist, Traci Kwaai, who runs an accessories brand called Aweh Kaapstad that celebrates coloured identity.

When I heard about the meme, it was cringe-worthy. They used it in the context of a rich woman living in Constantia, who's more of a Karen. It's like cultural appropriation. I thought this is probably a 20-something creole person making the meme because they don't know what it means.

Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

Should there be gatekeeping of coloured cultural identity? While some would argue that use of coloured language by non-coloureds is cultural appropriation, others believe it shows appreciation and is important for social cohesion and forging commonalities.

I think it's great to share. One of the reasons I made the sturvy and gam theme is so that when people don't know what it means, there can be a conversation about it. There shouldn't be gatekeeping. But to put out a meaning of 'sturvy' that is something completely different, that's the problem. Perhaps, DStv could have talked about the meaning and where it comes from.

Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

Some see the term as a measure in which coloured people divided themselves. If you were a coloured person from a working to middle class home, went to a school with English as the language of instruction and were fair in complexion with light eyes, you were often labelled as 'sturvy'. By and large, using the terms 'sturvy' and 'gam' are deemed offensive as it portrays a particular social standing.

The word can also be examined through a gender lens. Kwaai believes it's mostly women that have been branded as "sturvy".

It points to whiteness. When I spoke to actress Rehana Abrahams , she said the word means being objectified by men. If you are being catcalled by workers on a building and you don't respond, you would be called sturvy and you'd be insulted.

Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

Being categorised as 'sturvy' or 'gam' was also based on geographical location. Depending on where you live, particularly if you're from the Cape Flats, there are stereotypes.

I grew up in Kalk Bay and a lot of my family were removed to Retreat, Ocean View and Steenberg. But we lived in a bubble. We had to learn things from our cousins, as we didn't know what words meant. We were very agter die klip (naive) and I only learnt the lingo when I started high school.

Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

Coloured identity is inextricably linked to language. In Cape Town, there is a sociolinguistic phenomenon of code-switching - knowing when to change your tone and accent to adapt to a specific environment.

I used to code-switch when I worked at a restaurant in Kalk Bay, where I was the only person of colour as a waitress. Most of the customers were white people. I automatically code-switched because I thought I had to in order to get tips. I left the restaurant then went to work at a primary school, where I was brought back to my normal accent. I did a lot of introspection to ask myself why I changed the way I speak in the first place. Now when I do my tours, I don't change my accent . It took me out of the service industry space [to realise that].

Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

Scroll up for the full conversation.




21 July 2022 12:30 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
culture
language
cape coloured
sturvy
gham

More from Local

‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation

21 July 2022 3:47 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to Kevin Chaplin about the Amy Foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%

21 July 2022 3:22 PM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal

21 July 2022 3:22 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digital Vibes saga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helderberg Nature Reserve to reopen 1 August after June wildfire forced closure

21 July 2022 3:10 PM

The Reserve has been closed for the last month as a result of the recent wild fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer

21 July 2022 2:56 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catching up in class: WCED new timetable for learners after COVID-19 disruption

21 July 2022 2:43 PM

The intervention will see an extra 2 hours per week allocated to reading and 1 extra hour per week for Mathematics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GP Education partners with Home Affairs to simplify Grade 1 and 8 applications

21 July 2022 2:42 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Gauteng MEC for Education - Panyaza Lesufi about 2023 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over 50? The City of Cape Town wants you to get an extra Covid booster

21 July 2022 2:37 PM

It comes as the WHO has warned countries across the world of a new and highly mutated COVID-19 sub-variant called Centaurus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'

21 July 2022 2:20 PM

Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's new tariff proposal is illogical: Solidarity

21 July 2022 2:18 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Connie Mulder - head of Solidarity Research Institute about Eskom's new tariff proposal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Neighbourhood watch groups to get extra R1M for patrol and crime prevention gear

Local

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%

Business Local

Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Gordhan reiterates call for help to find skilled engineers to solve Eskom crisis

21 July 2022 5:31 PM

Sobantu triple murderer and rapist handed 5 life sentences

21 July 2022 5:25 PM

WC DA vows to root out corruption after Mnqasela charged with misconduct

21 July 2022 4:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA