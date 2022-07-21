Are you sturvy or gam? Understanding the complexities of coloured language





An accessory pin with the word 'Sturvy', created by Aweh Kaapstad. Photo: Aweh Kaapstad/Facebook

Are you _sturvy _or are you gam? If you identified as a Cape Coloured back in the day, it's a box you'd unwillingly be forced into.

But what exactly does it mean?

As coloured culture enters the mainstream and 'Afrikaaps' becomes more widely accepted, criticism of cultural misappropriation has become a hot debate.

This conversation was reignited after DStv jumped on the coloured bandwagon by creating an advert using the word "sturvy". But the company made a major gaffe by getting the spelling and definition wrong, which got many people hot under the collar. According to DStv, the word is spelt "stervi" and its definition is the "lavish life of a woman who resides in upper Constantia".

But this denotation, like many others in the Cape Coloured vernacular, is far too simplistic and does not consider the nuances of race, economics and social spaces.

Lester Kiewit chatted to Kalk Bay cultural activist, Traci Kwaai, who runs an accessories brand called Aweh Kaapstad that celebrates coloured identity.

When I heard about the meme, it was cringe-worthy. They used it in the context of a rich woman living in Constantia, who's more of a Karen. It's like cultural appropriation. I thought this is probably a 20-something creole person making the meme because they don't know what it means. Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

Should there be gatekeeping of coloured cultural identity? While some would argue that use of coloured language by non-coloureds is cultural appropriation, others believe it shows appreciation and is important for social cohesion and forging commonalities.

I think it's great to share. One of the reasons I made the sturvy and gam theme is so that when people don't know what it means, there can be a conversation about it. There shouldn't be gatekeeping. But to put out a meaning of 'sturvy' that is something completely different, that's the problem. Perhaps, DStv could have talked about the meaning and where it comes from. Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

Some see the term as a measure in which coloured people divided themselves. If you were a coloured person from a working to middle class home, went to a school with English as the language of instruction and were fair in complexion with light eyes, you were often labelled as 'sturvy'. By and large, using the terms 'sturvy' and 'gam' are deemed offensive as it portrays a particular social standing.

The word can also be examined through a gender lens. Kwaai believes it's mostly women that have been branded as "sturvy".

It points to whiteness. When I spoke to actress Rehana Abrahams , she said the word means being objectified by men. If you are being catcalled by workers on a building and you don't respond, you would be called sturvy and you'd be insulted. Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

Being categorised as 'sturvy' or 'gam' was also based on geographical location. Depending on where you live, particularly if you're from the Cape Flats, there are stereotypes.

I grew up in Kalk Bay and a lot of my family were removed to Retreat, Ocean View and Steenberg. But we lived in a bubble. We had to learn things from our cousins, as we didn't know what words meant. We were very agter die klip (naive) and I only learnt the lingo when I started high school. Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

Coloured identity is inextricably linked to language. In Cape Town, there is a sociolinguistic phenomenon of code-switching - knowing when to change your tone and accent to adapt to a specific environment.

I used to code-switch when I worked at a restaurant in Kalk Bay, where I was the only person of colour as a waitress. Most of the customers were white people. I automatically code-switched because I thought I had to in order to get tips. I left the restaurant then went to work at a primary school, where I was brought back to my normal accent. I did a lot of introspection to ask myself why I changed the way I speak in the first place. Now when I do my tours, I don't change my accent . It took me out of the service industry space [to realise that]. Tracy Kwaai, cultural activist

